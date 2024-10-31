Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What happens if Trump brings back Schedule F?
Oct 31, 2024

What happens if Trump brings back Schedule F?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
It would be the biggest federal workforce shakeup in over a century, turning thousands of civil service positions into political appointments.

Segments From this episode

Barriers to Entry

Wage growth is outpacing inflation. High productivity is the key to sustaining that.

by Justin Ho
Oct 31, 2024
There's good reason to believe productivity will stay strong. When the labor market was tight, employers invested in upgrades.
U.S. workers have been more productive, and they've reaped a share of the economic gains.
The Washington Post/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Greater natural gas production is boost to U.S. at home and abroad

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 31, 2024
The expansion has boosted U.S. exports and brought down energy costs here at home.
An oil pumpjack in the Permian Basin, where natural gas production has tripled in the past decade.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How could the return of Trump-era "Schedule F" job appointments reshape the federal workforce?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Oct 31, 2024
Schedule F would expand the role of political appointees in the government. So what would that mean for federal economic data?
The Bureau of Labor Statistics Building in Washington, D.C.
Bill Clark/Getty Images)
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

New York farmers often undercharge at markets. A new pricing report could help

by Catherine Wheeler
Oct 31, 2024
Researchers at Cornell University are putting together weekly pricing reports that will help farmers set prices for farmers markets.
Farmers line up along the edge of Ives Park in Potsdam, New York, for the Saturday farmers market. Brandy-View Farm is based in nearby Madrid, New York.
Catherine Wheeler/NCPR
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Ghost Walk" The Budos Band
"Witch in the Alley" Cheap City
"Dans Le Noir" Dark Room
"Giving Up the Ghost" DJ Shadow

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:05 PM PDT
28:22
2:47 PM PDT
11:40
8:06 AM PDT
8:53
3:06 AM PDT
10:04
Oct 29, 2024
23:55
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
Dollars don't go far for car owners, report finds
Dollars don't go far for car owners, report finds
Farmers are making less money this year as ag economy normalizes
Farmers are making less money this year as ag economy normalizes
Wage growth is slowing, but it's still staying ahead of inflation
Wage growth is slowing, but it's still staying ahead of inflation
U.S. solar manufacturing is at a crossroads
U.S. solar manufacturing is at a crossroads