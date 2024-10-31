What happens if Trump brings back Schedule F?
It would be the biggest federal workforce shakeup in over a century, turning thousands of civil service positions into political appointments.
Segments From this episode
Wage growth is outpacing inflation. High productivity is the key to sustaining that.
There's good reason to believe productivity will stay strong. When the labor market was tight, employers invested in upgrades.
Greater natural gas production is boost to U.S. at home and abroad
The expansion has boosted U.S. exports and brought down energy costs here at home.
How could the return of Trump-era "Schedule F" job appointments reshape the federal workforce?
Schedule F would expand the role of political appointees in the government. So what would that mean for federal economic data?
New York farmers often undercharge at markets. A new pricing report could help
Researchers at Cornell University are putting together weekly pricing reports that will help farmers set prices for farmers markets.
