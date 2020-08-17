Aug 17, 2020
What happened to the Postal Service?
Plus: remote learning for disabled students, rolling blackouts in California and why you really should take a vacation.
Segments From this episode
Post office's financial woes partly Congress' doing
Congress passed a law in 2006 that requires the Postal Service to prepay health benefits for retirees. It's had trouble doing that.
California blackouts reflect a complicated supply-and-demand problem
The load can overwhelm the electric grid during heat waves, but this summer's outages have raised new questions.
The student debt crisis hits Black Americans the hardest
How systemic racism fueled the student debt crisis for Black borrowers.
Workers are putting off vacation as pandemic increases stress
Americans have never been great about time off. But now it's more difficult — and more crucial — than ever.
