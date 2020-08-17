SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

What happened to the Postal Service?
Aug 17, 2020

What happened to the Postal Service?

Plus: remote learning for disabled students, rolling blackouts in California and why you really should take a vacation.

Segments From this episode

Post office's financial woes partly Congress' doing

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 17, 2020
Congress passed a law in 2006 that requires the Postal Service to prepay health benefits for retirees. It's had trouble doing that.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
California blackouts reflect a complicated supply-and-demand problem

by Andy Uhler
Aug 17, 2020
The load can overwhelm the electric grid during heat waves, but this summer's outages have raised new questions.
A sign in Calistoga, California, calls on PG&E to turn the electricity back on during a statewide blackout in October 2019.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
The student debt crisis hits Black Americans the hardest

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Aug 17, 2020
How systemic racism fueled the student debt crisis for Black borrowers.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Image
COVID-19

Workers are putting off vacation as pandemic increases stress

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 17, 2020
Americans have never been great about time off. But now it's more difficult — and more crucial — than ever.
Workers are taking less time off during the pandemic. Even in normal times, Americans leave up to half their vacation days unused.
Rawpixel/Getty Images
