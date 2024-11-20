What happened to sweater weather?
Retailers are stuck with excess fall inventory after an unseasonably warm October. Plus, Americans want Trump to bring down inflation.
To understand Nvidia, take a look at its CEO and culture
Fear and anxiety became Jensen Huang's favorite motivational tools, writes author Tae Kim in his upcoming book "The Nvidia Way."
The weather's been unusually warm this fall. That's affecting what we buy — and don't buy.
Some retailers are having to adapt to climate change.
Violin maker crafts a strategy to deal with tariffs
With import charges looming, Wesley Rule, owner of Knoxville Fine Violins, is considering alternatives to Chinese-made instruments.
