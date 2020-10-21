Oct 21, 2020
What happened to Quibi?
Plus: robots taking our jobs and the story of an affordable housing project in Baltimore.
Quibi is shutting down already
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood about mobile-focused Quibi shutting down after just six months of operation.
"You work twice as hard to make half as much”
For Puerto Rico’s restaurant industry, COVID-19 is just the latest in a series of challenges.
New Baltimore development raises questions about what progress really means
Neighbors fear the affordable housing project will further concentrate poverty in a distressed neighborhood.
Satirist Tom Lehrer has put his songs into the public domain
Anyone's now free to record or perform the 92-year-old songwriter's parodies without owing royalties or consulting lawyers. And that's not a joke.
Music from the episode
Dear To Me Electric Guest
Buried In Detroit Mike Posner
Mad (feat. Lil Wayne) Solange, Lil Wayne
Antenna Bonobo
Dance Through It Twin Peaks
Gold Silver Diamond Generationals
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer