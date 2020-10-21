Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

What happened to Quibi?
Oct 21, 2020

Plus: robots taking our jobs and the story of an affordable housing project in Baltimore.

Segments From this episode

Quibi is shutting down already

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood about mobile-focused Quibi shutting down after just six months of operation.
COVID-19

"You work twice as hard to make half as much”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 21, 2020
For Puerto Rico’s restaurant industry, COVID-19 is just the latest in a series of challenges.
Chef María Mercedes Grubb and her brother John Mercedes, outside their restaurant Gallo Negro in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Gallo Negro's original location closed in December 2019.
Courtesy of María Mercedes Grubb
New Baltimore development raises questions about what progress really means

by Amy Scott
Oct 21, 2020
Neighbors fear the affordable housing project will further concentrate poverty in a distressed neighborhood.
A new low-income rental development rises down the street from where Black Women Build - Baltimore is renovating houses for homeownership,
Amy Scott/Marketplace
Satirist Tom Lehrer has put his songs into the public domain

by Justin Ho
Oct 21, 2020
Anyone's now free to record or perform the 92-year-old songwriter's parodies without owing royalties or consulting lawyers. And that's not a joke.
Tom Lehrer backstage at the Palace Theatre in London in 1959.
Evening Standard/Getty Images
