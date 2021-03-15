The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

What "full employment" means in a pandemic-ravaged economy
Mar 15, 2021

What “full employment” means in a pandemic-ravaged economy

“I’m hopeful that, if we defeat the pandemic, that we can have the economy back near full employment next year," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend. Plus, a new infrastructure bill that goes beyond roads and bridges.

Segments From this episode

What's "full employment" for Yellen, Powell & Co.?

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 15, 2021
Treasury chief Yellen said the relief package may help the economy return to full employment in 2022. Officials are also concerned with other measures of financial hardship and inequality.
Unemployment is still high, but job creation is rebounding. Officials are also concerned about Americans' financial condition across race, gender and geography.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Next on Democrats' agenda, a "holistic" infrastructure bill

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 15, 2021
Green energy, internet connectivity and new school buildings are likely to be on the agenda for the White House and Democrats.
Climate change and green solutions, like wind and solar power, will be a likely focus of the Biden administration's infrastructure plan. Above, a worker installs solar panels.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
COVID-19

P2P payment apps are booming, thanks to the pandemic

by Justin Ho
Mar 15, 2021
It can feel safer to send money with a mobile peer-to-peer app. Usage is expected to keep growing after the economy recovers.
Consumers are using peer-to-peer apps for investing and other purposes beyond receiving payments.
PayPal
COVID-19

Home repair demand helps grow this microbusiness during the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Mar 15, 2021
The owner of a handyman business in Las Vegas must decide whether or not to hire more employees to keep up with repair jobs.
Brad Hess is owner of Ace Handyman Services Summerlin, an individually owned and operated franchise of Ace Hardware in Las Vegas.
Courtesy of Brad Hess
Can streaming do better by musicians? SoundCloud says it's willing to try.

by Jasmine Garsd
Mar 15, 2021
The pandemic has left musicians more dependent than ever on streaming revenue, but that can be a fraction of a penny per listen.
Bad Bunny, whose music was streamed billions of times in 2020, performs during last year's Spotify Awards in Mexico City.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify
Music from the episode

Mockingbird Wild Belle
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Savage Megan Thee Stallion
French Letter J-Walk
oh baby LCD Soundsystem
Ancient Names (Part I) Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
