Mar 15, 2021
What “full employment” means in a pandemic-ravaged economy
“I’m hopeful that, if we defeat the pandemic, that we can have the economy back near full employment next year," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend. Plus, a new infrastructure bill that goes beyond roads and bridges.
What's "full employment" for Yellen, Powell & Co.?
Treasury chief Yellen said the relief package may help the economy return to full employment in 2022. Officials are also concerned with other measures of financial hardship and inequality.
Next on Democrats' agenda, a "holistic" infrastructure bill
Green energy, internet connectivity and new school buildings are likely to be on the agenda for the White House and Democrats.
P2P payment apps are booming, thanks to the pandemic
It can feel safer to send money with a mobile peer-to-peer app. Usage is expected to keep growing after the economy recovers.
Home repair demand helps grow this microbusiness during the pandemic
The owner of a handyman business in Las Vegas must decide whether or not to hire more employees to keep up with repair jobs.
Can streaming do better by musicians? SoundCloud says it's willing to try.
The pandemic has left musicians more dependent than ever on streaming revenue, but that can be a fraction of a penny per listen.
