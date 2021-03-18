Mar 18, 2021
What ever happened to the U.S.-China trade war?
On today's show: The icy trade relationship between the U.S. and China continues. Plus, Google will spend $7 billion on offices and data centers in the U.S.
Segments From this episode
The bond market
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal explains the growing disconnect between Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s statements on inflation and the bond market as the 10-year Treasury yield hits a 14-month high.
China tech, trade tensions expected to continue under Biden administration
As officials meet in Alaska, the White House will likely maintain a hard line on protectionism, hacking and technology pilfering.
Google plans to invest $7 billion in real estate nationwide
CEO Sundar Pichai says the expansion plan is part of the company's efforts to diversify its workforce racially and geographically.
Brexit trade frictions with the EU rile UK exporters
Fishermen, farmers and musicians in Britain complain about the new post-Brexit barriers to doing business with the EU.
What happens when Big Tech moves into health care?
Amazon is expanding its Amazon Care virtual health care platform nationwide. Some privacy advocates are worried.
The pandemic has been especially damaging to working moms
Employment for women may not recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 — two years after a recovery for men.
Music from the episode
Tonight Little People
Tail Chaser Gitkin
Sound Is Vibration Atmosphere
Just Jammin' Gramatik
Drew Barrymore SZA
Satellite STRFKR
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
