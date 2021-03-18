The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What ever happened to the U.S.-China trade war?
Mar 18, 2021

What ever happened to the U.S.-China trade war?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On today's show: The icy trade relationship between the U.S. and China continues. Plus, Google will spend $7 billion on offices and data centers in the U.S.

Segments From this episode

The bond market

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal explains the growing disconnect between Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s statements on inflation and the bond market as the 10-year Treasury yield hits a 14-month high.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

China tech, trade tensions expected to continue under Biden administration

by Scott Tong
Mar 18, 2021
As officials meet in Alaska, the White House will likely maintain a hard line on protectionism, hacking and technology pilfering.
The Chinese are expected to ask the U.S. to end tariffs imposed by the previous president, though that may come at a price.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Google plans to invest $7 billion in real estate nationwide

by Erika Beras
Mar 18, 2021
CEO Sundar Pichai says the expansion plan is part of the company's efforts to diversify its workforce racially and geographically.
One of the reasons Google says it's branching out into new locations is to make connections with new communities.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Brexit trade frictions with the EU rile UK exporters

by Stephen Beard
Mar 18, 2021
Fishermen, farmers and musicians in Britain complain about the new post-Brexit barriers to doing business with the EU.
U.K. fishermen, among others, have suffered large losses because of barriers to trade with the EU.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What happens when Big Tech moves into health care?

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 18, 2021
Amazon is expanding its Amazon Care virtual health care platform nationwide. Some privacy advocates are worried.
With Amazon Care, the giant online retailer and cloud services provider is expanding into a massive industry that touches every American.
Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The pandemic has been especially damaging to working moms

by Kai Ryssdal , Daisy Palacios and Andie Corban
Mar 18, 2021
Employment for women may not recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 — two years after a recovery for men.
Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Tonight Little People
Tail Chaser Gitkin
Sound Is Vibration Atmosphere
Just Jammin' Gramatik
Drew Barrymore SZA
Satellite STRFKR

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
China tech, trade tensions expected to continue under Biden administration
China tech, trade tensions expected to continue under Biden administration
Why some inflation measurements don’t include food and energy prices
I've always wondered ...
Why some inflation measurements don’t include food and energy prices

DOUBLE your gift:
support our kids’ podcast with a special match

GIVE NOW
The pandemic has been especially damaging to working moms
The pandemic has been especially damaging to working moms