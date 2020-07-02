Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What does it take to get a break on rent?
Jul 2, 2020

What does it take to get a break on rent?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: The ongoing ad boycott at Facebook, arts organizations' turn to streaming and the June jobs report.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Despite June's bullish employment numbers, the job market is reeling — and will be for a while

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 2, 2020
Employment remains below pre-pandemic levels, and as recently reopened businesses re-close, more job losses are on the way.
A grocery store employee cleans carts for customers in New York. Low-wage workers are disproportionately affected by the suffering job market.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

What will happen to New York's sky high rents?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 2, 2020
Some are getting breaks on commercial and residential rent, but it won't last forever.
A banner calling for New York Gov. Cuomo to cancel rent in May as people struggle to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

June’s jobs gains weren’t just big. They were widespread across the economy.

by Maria Hollenhorst and Kai Ryssdal
Jul 2, 2020
The diffusion index, a measure of the breadth of job gains across industries, jumped for the second month in a row.
Personal and laundry services, which includes dry cleaners, laundromats and other businesses, was among the many sectors that expanded payrolls in June.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Performing arts innovate in desperate times

by Lukas Southard and Nova Safo
Jul 2, 2020
The show must go on — somehow — for theater and other live productions in order for their companies to survive financially.
A violinist plays to an empty concert hall during a video-recorded concert in Slovakia in May. Performing arts companies are finding innovative ways to stay financially viable in the face of COVID-19.
Vladimir Simicek/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Summer looks different for musicians this year

by Andie Corban
Jul 2, 2020
More than three months into the pandemic, we check in with Chicago musician Seth Shulman.
A stage in Las Vegas in 2015. In 2020, it's hard for musicians to find performance venues.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Empire State Of Mind JAY-Z, Alicia Keys
If You Want It Jay Som
Can't Let You Go (feat. Mike Shorey & Lil' Mo) Fabolous, Mike Shorey, Lil' Mo
The Knife: Heartbeats (Rex The Dog Remix) Rex The Dog
Confessions Sudan Archives
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
Black Sail Chastity Belt
To be Remote TOKiMONSTA
Show Me How You Feel Shafiq Husayn, Karen Be

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Thank you to our Marketplace Investors!

Your generosity keeps nonprofit journalism strong, now more
than ever. 

You Make a Difference