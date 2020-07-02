Jul 2, 2020
What does it take to get a break on rent?
Plus: The ongoing ad boycott at Facebook, arts organizations' turn to streaming and the June jobs report.
Stories From this episode
Despite June's bullish employment numbers, the job market is reeling — and will be for a while
Employment remains below pre-pandemic levels, and as recently reopened businesses re-close, more job losses are on the way.
What will happen to New York's sky high rents?
Some are getting breaks on commercial and residential rent, but it won't last forever.
June’s jobs gains weren’t just big. They were widespread across the economy.
The diffusion index, a measure of the breadth of job gains across industries, jumped for the second month in a row.
Performing arts innovate in desperate times
The show must go on — somehow — for theater and other live productions in order for their companies to survive financially.
Summer looks different for musicians this year
More than three months into the pandemic, we check in with Chicago musician Seth Shulman.
Music from the episode
Empire State Of Mind JAY-Z, Alicia Keys
If You Want It Jay Som
Can't Let You Go (feat. Mike Shorey & Lil' Mo) Fabolous, Mike Shorey, Lil' Mo
The Knife: Heartbeats (Rex The Dog Remix) Rex The Dog
Confessions Sudan Archives
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
Black Sail Chastity Belt
To be Remote TOKiMONSTA
Show Me How You Feel Shafiq Husayn, Karen Be
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
