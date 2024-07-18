What do rising unemployment claims mean for the economy?
Also: Who's spending and who isn't? And what AI means for authors and publishers.
Segments From this episode
Continuing unemployment claims hit highest level in more than 2 years
It may be another data point that helps convince the Fed to start cutting interest rates.
Inflation's way down, but consumers still flinch at high prices, Fed observes
Price-sensitive shoppers are buying fewer or lower-quality items and retailers are offering discounts, according to the Beige Book.
Authors are already squeezed financially. Will AI make it worse?
Many writers see AI as a threat, says Rebecca Ackermann. Outcomes are uncertain, but there's widespread worry about being replaced as creators.
