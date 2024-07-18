Election 2024Jobs IRLMy Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

What do rising unemployment claims mean for the economy?
Jul 18, 2024

What do rising unemployment claims mean for the economy?

designer491/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Also: Who's spending and who isn't? And what AI means for authors and publishers.

Segments From this episode

Continuing unemployment claims hit highest level in more than 2 years

by Daniel Ackerman
Jul 18, 2024
It may be another data point that helps convince the Fed to start cutting interest rates.
designer491/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Inflation's way down, but consumers still flinch at high prices, Fed observes

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jul 18, 2024
Price-sensitive shoppers are buying fewer or lower-quality items and retailers are offering discounts, according to the Beige Book.
Many shoppers are looking for discounts these days.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Authors are already squeezed financially. Will AI make it worse?

by Kimberly Adams and Sofia Terenzio
Jul 18, 2024
Many writers see AI as a threat, says Rebecca Ackermann. Outcomes are uncertain, but there's widespread worry about being replaced as creators.
The Authors Guild recommends that writers try to protect their work by including AI clauses in book contracts, says journalist Rebecca Ackermann.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

So Far to Go J Dilla, Common, D'Angelo
Battlefileds Misun
Feather Little Dragon
Joao Carabide
Little Push Mocky, Liliana Andrade

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

