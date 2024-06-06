A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

What do interest rate cuts in Europe mean for the U.S.?
Jun 6, 2024

Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
The European Central Bank's rate cuts won't sway the Fed. Plus, congestion pricing costs in NYC.

Segments From this episode

Why the European Central Bank is cutting interest rates now

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 6, 2024
Inflation has eased in Europe as prices fall for electricity and other items that were affected by supply shortages from the Ukraine war.
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank. Energy prices, lifted by supply shortages caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, played a big role in inflation on the Continent.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
The European Central Bank cut interest rates. What does that mean for the Fed?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 6, 2024
When the Fed meets next week, they will be more focused on what's happening here in the United States.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
How did the closely watched jobs report get its start?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 6, 2024
The survey of employers was created to help answer puzzling questions about labor.
It wasn't until the recession of 1913-1914 that the Bureau of Labor Statistics began regular surveys of employers.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The cost of congestion pricing

by Daniel Ackerman
Jun 6, 2024
New York's governor pulled the plug on the congestion pricing plan for NYC. But congestion can cost more than the $15-per-driver planned charge.
In London, Stockholm and Singapore, congestion pricing led to eased gridlock and a drop in climate-warming emissions.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Shelf Life

American capitalism isn't working for everyone

by Ruchir Sharma
Jun 6, 2024
In his latest book, investor Ruchir Sharma takes a hard look at who's getting left out of the American dream and why.
A lock seen on a gate outside of the U.S. Department of Treasury Building following the bailout of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
In far west Texas, a disappearing river poses a challenge to tourism 

by Zoe Kurland
Jun 6, 2024
The Rio Grande has gone dry in the Big Bend region, forcing the industry to adapt — less boating and more hiking and biking.
An area of dry Rio Grande riverbed. Because the Rio Grande is a binational river, it is managed jointly by Mexico and the U.S.
Zoe Kurland/Marfa Public Radio
Music from the episode

"Magnetism" Vacationer
"Hands of Time" Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
"Nobody Speak" DJ Shadow, feat. Run the Jewel
"Pyramid Blue" Richard Houghten
"Wedding Song" Anaïs Mitchell

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

