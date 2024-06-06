What do interest rate cuts in Europe mean for the U.S.?
The European Central Bank's rate cuts won't sway the Fed. Plus, congestion pricing costs in NYC.
Segments From this episode
Why the European Central Bank is cutting interest rates now
Inflation has eased in Europe as prices fall for electricity and other items that were affected by supply shortages from the Ukraine war.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates. What does that mean for the Fed?
When the Fed meets next week, they will be more focused on what's happening here in the United States.
How did the closely watched jobs report get its start?
The survey of employers was created to help answer puzzling questions about labor.
The cost of congestion pricing
New York's governor pulled the plug on the congestion pricing plan for NYC. But congestion can cost more than the $15-per-driver planned charge.
American capitalism isn't working for everyone
In his latest book, investor Ruchir Sharma takes a hard look at who's getting left out of the American dream and why.
In far west Texas, a disappearing river poses a challenge to tourism
The Rio Grande has gone dry in the Big Bend region, forcing the industry to adapt — less boating and more hiking and biking.
