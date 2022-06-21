Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What are the odds of a recession?
Jun 21, 2022

What are the odds of a recession?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Predictions about the timing and severity of a potential downturn are all over the place. Plus, the far-reaching impacts of an upcoming Supreme Court decision (not the one you're thinking of).

Segments From this episode

Odds of a recession rising but vary widely

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 21, 2022
There is a very real chance that the country may end up paying a price for getting inflation under control. That price is recession.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Chewing over the Kellogg Co. split: why now?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 21, 2022
One company will focus on snacks, another breakfast cereals and a third will explore the new sector of plant-based foods.
One of the food giant's proposed companies will focus on cereals.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why you should care about a Supreme Court decision on the "administrative state"

by Kai Ryssdal , Andie Corban and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 21, 2022
Executive agencies implement laws passed by Congress. The conservative legal movement seeks to limit their power.
The court might rule this week on a case involving the Environmental Protection Agency that’s part on an ongoing legal debate about the powers of the executive branch.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As the real estate market cools, so does the market for agents

by Matt Levin
Jun 21, 2022
As home sales decline, the field is becoming more competitive.
Thousands of people became real estate agents during the pandemic, but the cooling housing market is making the field more competitive.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

They changed careers during the pandemic. Here's what they learned.

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 21, 2022
Even when you're passionate about work, making it your whole identity can be toxic, experts say.
The pandemic forced millions to reevaluate what they wanted out of life — and out of a career.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

A Distinctive Sound Gotye
A Matterapat Dr. Lonnie Smith
Pleasure This Plain Kwamie Liv, feat. Angel Haze
Toad Lick East Forest
Watch It Grow The Everywheres

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:40 PM PDT
28:03
2:47 PM PDT
33:55
1:48 PM PDT
1:50
7:24 AM PDT
7:15
2:44 AM PDT
5:09
Jun 16, 2022
34:53
3:01 AM PDT
27:10
Two years on from BLM protests, business has declined at Black-owned bookstores
Two years on from BLM protests, business has declined at Black-owned bookstores
When is a powerful company considered a monopoly?
I've Always Wondered ...
When is a powerful company considered a monopoly?
New federal programs aim to shrink the racial housing gap
New federal programs aim to shrink the racial housing gap
Should the government still allow some employers to pay less than minimum wage?
Should the government still allow some employers to pay less than minimum wage?