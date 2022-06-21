What are the odds of a recession?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Predictions about the timing and severity of a potential downturn are all over the place. Plus, the far-reaching impacts of an upcoming Supreme Court decision (not the one you're thinking of).
Segments From this episode
Odds of a recession rising but vary widely
There is a very real chance that the country may end up paying a price for getting inflation under control. That price is recession.
Chewing over the Kellogg Co. split: why now?
One company will focus on snacks, another breakfast cereals and a third will explore the new sector of plant-based foods.
Why you should care about a Supreme Court decision on the "administrative state"
Executive agencies implement laws passed by Congress. The conservative legal movement seeks to limit their power.
As the real estate market cools, so does the market for agents
As home sales decline, the field is becoming more competitive.
They changed careers during the pandemic. Here's what they learned.
Even when you're passionate about work, making it your whole identity can be toxic, experts say.
Music from the episode
A Distinctive Sound Gotye
A Matterapat Dr. Lonnie Smith
Pleasure This Plain Kwamie Liv, feat. Angel Haze
Toad Lick East Forest
Watch It Grow The Everywheres
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer