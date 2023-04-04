What a production subtraction by OPEC+ means
If oil prices rise more, the potential for a recession could grow. Also, crypto gets a lift from the banking turmoil.
Segments From this episode
Oil demand is steady, but now OPEC+ is cutting supply
The economies of China, the U.S. and Europe will all be affected by the cartel's move to boost energy prices.
Sunbelt cities top the list of booming U.S. job markets
Nine of the 10 hottest big city job markets in 2022 were in the South, according to an analysis from the Wall Street Journal and Moody's Analytics.
Has the banking crisis been a boon for crypto?
Bitcoin and other digital currencies are riding a wave of momentum that started last month after tumult in the banking industry.
"Bootstrapped": The self-made myth and the “dystopian social safety net” it created
Journalist Alissa Quart says America’s myths about self-reliance have overshadowed the roles that communities play in financial success.
UFC + WWE: A match made in a ring. Or is it an octagon?
The brands are merging to form a new publicly traded company. It could give fans of each fighting world a chance to learn to like the other.
Hollywood on Thames: How the U.K. became the European home of the blockbuster
A generous tax break has attracted American moviemakers to the U.K., but the measure has its critics.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer