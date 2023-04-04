Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

What a production subtraction by OPEC+ means
Apr 3, 2023

What a production subtraction by OPEC+ means

Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images
If oil prices rise more, the potential for a recession could grow. Also, crypto gets a lift from the banking turmoil.

Oil demand is steady, but now OPEC+ is cutting supply

by Justin Ho
Apr 3, 2023
The economies of China, the U.S. and Europe will all be affected by the cartel's move to boost energy prices.
An oil tanker delivers crude to a Chinese port. China’s been increasing its oil demand, but that may not offset a potential slowdown in the West, according to Sara Vakshouri of SVB Energy.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
Sunbelt cities top the list of booming U.S. job markets

by Samantha Fields
Apr 3, 2023
Nine of the 10 hottest big city job markets in 2022 were in the South, according to an analysis from the Wall Street Journal and Moody's Analytics.
Nashville topped the list for 2022's hottest job market among major metropolitan areas.
Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Rock 'n' Roll Marathon
Banks in Turmoil

Has the banking crisis been a boon for crypto?

by Lily Jamali
Apr 3, 2023
Bitcoin and other digital currencies are riding a wave of momentum that started last month after tumult in the banking industry.
Bitcoin came into being after the Great Recession. Its price rallied after recent bank turmoil.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Shelf Life

"Bootstrapped": The self-made myth and the “dystopian social safety net” it created

by Alissa Quart
Apr 3, 2023
Journalist Alissa Quart says America’s myths about self-reliance have overshadowed the roles that communities play in financial success.
Warming centers, like this one set up in a Boston train station in February, are part of the "dystopian social safety net," author Alissa Quart says.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
UFC + WWE: A match made in a ring. Or is it an octagon?

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 3, 2023
The brands are merging to form a new publicly traded company. It could give fans of each fighting world a chance to learn to like the other.
WWE matches, like the one above, are scripted, while UFC fights are real.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Hollywood on Thames: How the U.K. became the European home of the blockbuster

by Stephen Beard
Apr 3, 2023
A generous tax break has attracted American moviemakers to the U.K., but the measure has its critics.
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is greeted by Chewbacca during a 2016 tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London.
Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

