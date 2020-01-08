Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

What a disinformation campaign from Iran might look like

Jan 8, 2020
What a disinformation campaign from Iran might look like
Jan 8, 2020

What a disinformation campaign from Iran might look like

Today we take a look at the tools for cyber warfare Iran has at its disposal, and the market reaction to last night's missile attack in Iraq.

Stories From this episode

Iran could be ramping up a fake news campaign

by Scott Tong Jan 8, 2020
Iran's had a history of cyber propaganda meant to rally support in the Middle East.
Protesters hold pictures of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, during a demonstration outside the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, on January 5, 2020.
Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

The multigenerational household

by Maria Hollenhorst Jan 8, 2020
“There is no singular path to success or even home ownership in this country. You need to do what works for you.”
Mike and Silvia Kersh, Jill, Sam, Lucy, and Jack Weaver at their home in Pleasanton, California.
Courtesy of the Weavers
Iran tensions sent global markets into a frenzy. They were quick to rebound.

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Jan 8, 2020
Is this cause for optimism? Not so fast, says one expert.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
How potential trade deals could affect farmers

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Jan 8, 2020
Illinois farmer Brian Duncan is hopeful about business in 2020 as the USMCA and a trade deal with China move forward.
Joern Pollex/Getty Images
The Season

Another year of "retail apocalypse?" Not quite.

by Marielle Segarra Jan 8, 2020
With more consumers shopping online, the in-store experience remains crucial to keeping brick-and-mortar alive.
Consumers continue to shop online more and more, leading to the closure of brick-and-mortar stores.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Chamakay Blood Orange
The Bargain Store Dolly Parton
Who Will Save Your Soul - Instrumental The Hit Crew
Earthforms Matthew Dear
The Journey Tom Misch
Eple Röyksopp

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
Thanks to our sponsors