Jan 8, 2020
What a disinformation campaign from Iran might look like
Today we take a look at the tools for cyber warfare Iran has at its disposal, and the market reaction to last night's missile attack in Iraq.
Stories From this episode
Iran could be ramping up a fake news campaign
Iran's had a history of cyber propaganda meant to rally support in the Middle East.
Adventures in Housing
The multigenerational household
“There is no singular path to success or even home ownership in this country. You need to do what works for you.”
Iran tensions sent global markets into a frenzy. They were quick to rebound.
Is this cause for optimism? Not so fast, says one expert.
How potential trade deals could affect farmers
Illinois farmer Brian Duncan is hopeful about business in 2020 as the USMCA and a trade deal with China move forward.
The Season
Another year of "retail apocalypse?" Not quite.
With more consumers shopping online, the in-store experience remains crucial to keeping brick-and-mortar alive.
