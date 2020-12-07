How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

What a COVID baby bust means for the economy
Dec 7, 2020

COVID-19 could lead to 300,000 to 500,000 fewer births next year. Plus, what fur sales have to do with a U.S.-U.K. trade deal.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Airbnb raises price target for its IPO

by Amy Scott
Dec 7, 2020
After huge losses in the spring, the short-term rental platform is profitable again.
Airbnb was planning an IPO back in March, but the pandemic threw a wrench in that plan.
John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images
Why Bob Dylan may have sold his entire catalog of music

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 7, 2020
Under his estimated $300 million deal with Universal Music, royalties for his songs will go to the company.
Bob Dylan performs at the Grammy Awards in 2011.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Retailers' holiday sales strategy this year? Fewer, smaller sales

by Marielle Segarra
Dec 7, 2020
They're trying to make a profit selling less stuff, but holding the line on prices.
A pedestrian walks past a store advertising a Black Friday sale on Nov. 27 in New York.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
COVID-19

How big could a COVID baby bust be?

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Dec 7, 2020
The longer this crisis lasts, the bigger the bust will likely be.
Melissa Kearney, professor of economics at the University of Maryland, says when it comes to the COVID baby bust, "one of the big questions is, how many of these missing births are going to be delayed versus never happened."
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Could a U.K. fur sale ban thwart a trade deal with the U.S.?

by Stephen Beard
Dec 7, 2020
As the U.K. government mulls an end to importing natural fur, a U.S. ambassador warns that it could jeopardize trade relations.
An anti-fur trade protest in London.
Courtesy of Humane Society International
COVID-19

Why demand for Mason jars surges in times of uncertainty

by Kai Ryssdal
Dec 7, 2020
Canning food fills a "psychological need to find control wherever you can" during economic downturns, says journalist Jen Doll.
Demand for Mason jars surged in 2020, but this isn’t the first time that’s happened during a period of instability. Above, girls can plums in 1944.
Fox Photos/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lush Four Tet
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Oh Devil Electric Guest
Cataracts Freddie Gibbs, Madlib
Oh, Sister Bob Dylan

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
