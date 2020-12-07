Dec 7, 2020
What a COVID baby bust means for the economy
COVID-19 could lead to 300,000 to 500,000 fewer births next year. Plus, what fur sales have to do with a U.S.-U.K. trade deal.
Segments From this episode
Airbnb raises price target for its IPO
After huge losses in the spring, the short-term rental platform is profitable again.
Why Bob Dylan may have sold his entire catalog of music
Under his estimated $300 million deal with Universal Music, royalties for his songs will go to the company.
Retailers' holiday sales strategy this year? Fewer, smaller sales
They're trying to make a profit selling less stuff, but holding the line on prices.
How big could a COVID baby bust be?
The longer this crisis lasts, the bigger the bust will likely be.
Could a U.K. fur sale ban thwart a trade deal with the U.S.?
As the U.K. government mulls an end to importing natural fur, a U.S. ambassador warns that it could jeopardize trade relations.
Why demand for Mason jars surges in times of uncertainty
Canning food fills a "psychological need to find control wherever you can" during economic downturns, says journalist Jen Doll.
Music from the episode
Lush Four Tet
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Oh Devil Electric Guest
Cataracts Freddie Gibbs, Madlib
Oh, Sister Bob Dylan
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
