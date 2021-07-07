We’ve reached a record high in job openings. But who’s hiring?
Plus, grocery supply chains, stockpiling and why America can't quit coal.
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
Which sectors are the most eager for workers? And are workers ready to commit?
Grocers are stockpiling, but that probably won't ease the pain of rising prices
High labor costs and supply shortages could spell higher prices at the checkout lane.
Coal use rises as natural gas prices spike
Long term, coal isn't a good option as an energy source. But the competition between coal and natural gas is what matters now.
Could the history of cooling help us understand global warming?
Air conditioning makes individuals cooler, but the planet hotter. Writer Eric Dean Wilson explores that paradox in his new book.
Many companies face a stockpiling dilemma in a pandemic-influenced inventory world
Stockpiling raw materials has presented a variety of challenges to supply chains, like available warehouse space and shelf life.
A new British strawberry offers picnic season until November
Strawberries and cream is a popular treat with Wimbledon tennis fans, and a new breed of the fruit could extend production season.
