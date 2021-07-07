Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

We've reached a record high in job openings. But who's hiring?
Jul 7, 2021

We’ve reached a record high in job openings. But who’s hiring?

Plus, grocery supply chains, stockpiling and why America can't quit coal.

Segments From this episode

U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month

by Caroline Champlin
Jul 7, 2021
Which sectors are the most eager for workers? And are workers ready to commit?
There were some 9.2 million new job postings in the May, Bureau of Labor Statistics — nearly the same number that were posted in April.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Grocers are stockpiling, but that probably won't ease the pain of rising prices

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 7, 2021
High labor costs and supply shortages could spell higher prices at the checkout lane.
As grocers stockpile food and dry goods, storage costs might be passed on to consumers.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
Coal use rises as natural gas prices spike

by Andy Uhler
Jul 7, 2021
Long term, coal isn't a good option as an energy source. But the competition between coal and natural gas is what matters now.
Although the U.S. and other developed nations still use carbon-heavy coal in electricity production, the industry is declining.
Sean Gallup via Getty Images
Shelf Life

Could the history of cooling help us understand global warming?

by Eric Dean Wilson
Jul 7, 2021
Air conditioning makes individuals cooler, but the planet hotter. Writer Eric Dean Wilson explores that paradox in his new book.
Workers install an air conditioning unit in a food stall in Shanghai in 2013. In a new book called "After Cooling," writer Eric Dean Wilson wrestles with the societal costs of individual air conditioning.
Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
Many companies face a stockpiling dilemma in a pandemic-influenced inventory world

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jul 7, 2021
Stockpiling raw materials has presented a variety of challenges to supply chains, like available warehouse space and shelf life.
Stockpiling requires storage space, which is expensive and in short supply.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A new British strawberry offers picnic season until November

by Victoria Craig
Jul 7, 2021
Strawberries and cream is a popular treat with Wimbledon tennis fans, and a new breed of the fruit could extend production season.
The Ace strawberry provides good flavor, size and yield, a fruit breeder says. It also requires fewer workers to harvest.
Victoria Craig/BBC
Music from the episode

Run, Alive, Run Felix Laband
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
I'd Rather Be with You Bootsy Collins
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Passionfruit Drake
Habits (Stay High) Tove Lo

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
