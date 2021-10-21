Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Were COVID relief funds fairly distributed to tribal governments?
Oct 21, 2021

Were COVID relief funds fairly distributed to tribal governments?

Also on the show today: The Federal Reserve overhauls investment rules for policymakers, rental properties move into the hands of private equity firms and how U.S. energy storage efforts are faring.

Segments From this episode

Carbon offsets can be tough to get right

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 21, 2021
If you can't pollute less, pay someone else to pollute less for you. Carbon offsets sound simple but are complicated in practice.
According to the Ecosystem Marketplace, the global carbon offset market is worth around $750 million. Above, a pilot carbon dioxide capture plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Ida Guldbaek Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
In the transition to renewables, energy storage is a hot topic

by Andy Uhler
Oct 21, 2021
When the wind is blowing and the sun is shining, how can we store power to use when they aren't?
A hydroelectric power installation at the bottom of the Hoover Dam. Hydropower accounts for 95% of utility-scale energy storage in the U.S., according to the Department of Energy.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Pandemic puts more rental properties in private equity hands

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 21, 2021
Investment firms might be able to pay more for renovations, but critics say they accelerate evictions.
With landlords dealing with financial stress brought on by COVID, selling properties to private equity firms can be appealing.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Is racist housing policy the real villain in "Candyman"?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Oct 21, 2021
Brentin Mock of Bloomberg CityLab says Candyman represents what bad, racist housing policy created and what gentrification tries to erase.
A crew demolishes part of Chicago's Cabrini-Green housing project in 2011. The site, which now hosts luxury apartments and high-end shops, is the setting for the horror film "Candyman."
Scott Olson via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
Big Break Ensemble Entendu
Melloton Liam Huston
Benzoin Gum MF DOOM
Wonton Medeski, Martin & Wood
Lost in Florence Kendall Miles, I Eat Plants for a Living
Wait for Me Swim Mountain

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

