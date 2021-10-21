Were COVID relief funds fairly distributed to tribal governments?
Also on the show today: The Federal Reserve overhauls investment rules for policymakers, rental properties move into the hands of private equity firms and how U.S. energy storage efforts are faring.
Carbon offsets can be tough to get right
If you can't pollute less, pay someone else to pollute less for you. Carbon offsets sound simple but are complicated in practice.
In the transition to renewables, energy storage is a hot topic
When the wind is blowing and the sun is shining, how can we store power to use when they aren't?
Pandemic puts more rental properties in private equity hands
Investment firms might be able to pay more for renovations, but critics say they accelerate evictions.
Is racist housing policy the real villain in "Candyman"?
Brentin Mock of Bloomberg CityLab says Candyman represents what bad, racist housing policy created and what gentrification tries to erase.
