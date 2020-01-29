Jan 29, 2020
Welcome to … the “dead zone”
Afternoons are tough for retailers. Plus: Warren Buffet gets out of newspapers, the latest from the Fed meeting, and how one man is finding shelter amid LA's homelessness crisis.
Stories From this episode
Buffett's exit from newspaper business a "negative signal"
Berkshire Hathaway is selling dozens of daily and weekly newspapers.
Starbucks is winning afternoon customers with cold brew
It's typically a sleepy time of day for restaurants but snacking is on the rise.
What does more cash mean for businesses in this economy?
Businesses that are holding on to more cash than usual may be trying to protect themselves from a recession.
Adventures in Housing
When hotel, casino and hospital parking lots become home
Living in his car has taught Jeremiah Othin a lot about the parking lots of Los Angeles.
Despite bans on plastic bags, big plastic is still winning
The lobby has successfully prohibited 14 states from implementing state-wide regulations.
