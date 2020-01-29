Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

Welcome to ... the "dead zone"

Jan 29, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Jan 29, 2020

Afternoons are tough for retailers. Plus: Warren Buffet gets out of newspapers, the latest from the Fed meeting, and how one man is finding shelter amid LA's homelessness crisis.

Stories From this episode

Buffett's exit from newspaper business a "negative signal"

by Jack Stewart Jan 29, 2020
Berkshire Hathaway is selling dozens of daily and weekly newspapers.
Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks to the press as he arrives at the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Starbucks is winning afternoon customers with cold brew

by Meghan McCarty Carino Jan 29, 2020
It's typically a sleepy time of day for restaurants but snacking is on the rise.
Offering something customers typically don't want in the morning hours, like iced coffee, is one way to draw in customers.
Courtesy of Starbucks
What does more cash mean for businesses in this economy?

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Jan 29, 2020
Businesses that are holding on to more cash than usual may be trying to protect themselves from a recession.
Businessmen counting banknotes in 1952.
Harold Clements/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

When hotel, casino and hospital parking lots become home

by Maria Hollenhorst Jan 29, 2020
Living in his car has taught Jeremiah Othin a lot about the parking lots of Los Angeles.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Despite bans on plastic bags, big plastic is still winning

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Jan 29, 2020
The lobby has successfully prohibited 14 states from implementing state-wide regulations.
A plastic bag sits in a Manhattan street in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Reap What You Sow daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
Green Stamps Tesk
Before I Fall Bob Moses
Plastic Beach (feat. Mick Jones and Paul Simonon) Gorillaz, Paul Simonon, Mick Jones
Love Lies (with Normani) Khalid, Normani

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
Thanks to our sponsors