Wear a mask, people
Sep 16, 2020

Wear a mask, people

We're talking about the behavioral economics today. Plus: retail sales, the movies being pushed back, and of course, the latest from the Fed.

COVID-19

The devil is in the details when it comes to rising retail sales

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 16, 2020
Spending continues to grow, but at a slower pace. And some expect it to level off altogether in the coming quarter.
Patrons dine at an outdoor restaurant in downtown San Diego, California. Restaurant sales growth accelerated in August.
Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images
Interest rates are going to be low for awhile

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke today after the FOMC concluded its scheduled September meeting. "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal gives an update on what Powell said.
Census finds nearly 30 million people didn't have health insurance in 2019

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 16, 2020
With COVID-19-related job losses, health experts expect the number of people without insurance to grow this year.
A man has his temperature checked at a COVID-19 testing site in Long Beach, California. The number of Americans without health insurance is expected to go up this year.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
My Economy

Four generations of family work together on restaurant

by Andie Corban
Sep 16, 2020
Tess Thomas, owner of Emma's BBQ in Seattle, Washington, uses her mother's recipes at her restaurant.
An employee wipes down a table at a BBQ restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Weak box office is scaring Hollywood into delaying theater releases

by Jasmine Garsd
Sep 16, 2020
With the release of "Tenet," Hollywood hoped to prove Americans were eager to fill seats in cinemas. Nope. Now what?
Moviegoers watch a film at a reopened AMC theater in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, in August. While theaters are reopening, dragging box office numbers are spooking studios.
Tom Cooper/Getty Images
Libraries and social services go hand and hand, especially in the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Sep 16, 2020
We check in with a Tennessee librarian whose staff is helping patrons with computers and virtual schooling.
"I want to see the library lively. I want to see the programs back," says Jennifer Pearson, director of the Marshall County Memorial Library. Above, she stands in the middle of her staff.
Courtesy of Jennifer Pearson.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
