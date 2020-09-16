Sep 16, 2020
Wear a mask, people
We're talking about the behavioral economics today. Plus: retail sales, the movies being pushed back, and of course, the latest from the Fed.
Segments From this episode
The devil is in the details when it comes to rising retail sales
Spending continues to grow, but at a slower pace. And some expect it to level off altogether in the coming quarter.
Interest rates are going to be low for awhile
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke today after the FOMC concluded its scheduled September meeting. "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal gives an update on what Powell said.
Census finds nearly 30 million people didn't have health insurance in 2019
With COVID-19-related job losses, health experts expect the number of people without insurance to grow this year.
Four generations of family work together on restaurant
Tess Thomas, owner of Emma's BBQ in Seattle, Washington, uses her mother's recipes at her restaurant.
Weak box office is scaring Hollywood into delaying theater releases
With the release of "Tenet," Hollywood hoped to prove Americans were eager to fill seats in cinemas. Nope. Now what?
Libraries and social services go hand and hand, especially in the pandemic
We check in with a Tennessee librarian whose staff is helping patrons with computers and virtual schooling.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer