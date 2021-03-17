The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

We know what Jay Powell is thinking
Mar 17, 2021

On today's show: What the Federal Reserve chair said about inflation and the economic outlook. Plus, pandemic-induced patience might not last.

COVID & Unemployment

With unemployment high, why can't companies find the workers they need?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 17, 2021
There are many theories, including unemployment benefits being too high, a skills mismatch and low wages.
Businesses could attract more workers if they raised wages, one expert says. According to the National Federation Independent Business, that's starting to happen.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Inflation watch: Shipping container rates and prices soar on U.S. customer demand

by Scott Tong
Mar 17, 2021
Clogged U.S. ports don't just mean a longer wait time for you, the consumer. They also mean ripple effects for Chinese exporters.
Shipping traffic jams in North American are creating a container shortage in China, where almost all containers are manufactured.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
United States of Work

For small-business owners, “it’s just never-ending”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 17, 2021
An independent hairstylist reflects on her newfound respect for small-business ownership after a year on her own.
Hairstylist Ashley Nelson’s private suite in downtown Boise, Idaho. She's looking to grow and bring people with her.
Courtesy of Ashley Nelson
Have we become more patient during the pandemic?

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 17, 2021
"We don't find that patience in one context is necessarily related to patience in another context," said one expert.
After a year of standing in line to enter stores, pick up groceries, have our temperature checked, we may be getting better at waiting. But will it last?
Scott Heins/Getty Images
Background checks in dating apps aim to promote safety, but raise privacy concerns

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 17, 2021
A leading dating-app company is working with a nonprofit to bring criminal checks to one of its platforms.
Match Group plans a background check pilot program on Tinder this year.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The big empty: San Francisco is sitting on millions of square feet of vacant office space

by Matt Levin
Mar 17, 2021
Which raises the question: Does it look the city's going to ghost itself?
While other office spaces remain empty, some trophy properties, like the Salesforce building, center, remain hot commodities.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Let's Love Crown City Rockers
Oh Devil Electric Guest
Canto del Sol Combo Lulo
The Rip Tide Beirut
Make Me Better Little People
I Feel It Coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
