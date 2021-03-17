Mar 17, 2021
We know what Jay Powell is thinking
On today's show: What the Federal Reserve chair said about inflation and the economic outlook. Plus, pandemic-induced patience might not last.
Segments From this episode
With unemployment high, why can't companies find the workers they need?
There are many theories, including unemployment benefits being too high, a skills mismatch and low wages.
Inflation watch: Shipping container rates and prices soar on U.S. customer demand
Clogged U.S. ports don't just mean a longer wait time for you, the consumer. They also mean ripple effects for Chinese exporters.
For small-business owners, “it’s just never-ending”
An independent hairstylist reflects on her newfound respect for small-business ownership after a year on her own.
Have we become more patient during the pandemic?
"We don't find that patience in one context is necessarily related to patience in another context," said one expert.
Background checks in dating apps aim to promote safety, but raise privacy concerns
A leading dating-app company is working with a nonprofit to bring criminal checks to one of its platforms.
The big empty: San Francisco is sitting on millions of square feet of vacant office space
Which raises the question: Does it look the city's going to ghost itself?
Music from the episode
Let's Love Crown City Rockers
Oh Devil Electric Guest
Canto del Sol Combo Lulo
The Rip Tide Beirut
Make Me Better Little People
I Feel It Coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
