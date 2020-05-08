COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

We knew that unemployment report was coming, but it still hurt
May 8, 2020

We knew that unemployment report was coming, but it still hurt

Today we dive into how furloughs are counted, what this means for people trying to make rent and what the "diffusion index" can tell us.

Stories From this episode

Is it OK not to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic?

by Jack Stewart and Amy Scott
May 8, 2020
We've got answers to some common questions about rent payments, eviction moratoriums and rent strikes.
Graffiti asking for rent forgiveness in Los Angeles, California.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Check Your Balance ™️

How many jobs will come back after the COVID-19 pandemic ends?

by Samantha Fields and Mitchell Hartman
May 8, 2020
Unemployment is higher than it's been since the Great Depression. Economists estimate that more than 40% of layoffs will likely be permanent.
Seventy-eight percent of those who lost jobs in April reported they were temporarily laid off.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

Coastal states win greater share of PPP's second round

by Justin Ho
May 8, 2020
Unlike the first round, the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program has largely favored coastal states. New York, New Jersey, California and Washington, D.C. received the most loans relative to their share of the US population.
A shuttered restaurant in Los Angeles. Coastal states fared better in the second round of Paycheck Protection Program funding.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Here's one way to tell how widespread April's job losses were

by Maria Hollenhorst and Kai Ryssdal
May 8, 2020
It’s not just the depth of job losses that’s clear now. It’s also the breadth of job loss across industries.
The economy lost 20.5 million jobs last month. But it's not just the number of jobs lost that's notable, it's how broadly the impact was spread.
David McNew/Getty Images
COVID-19

Ready or not, Hollywood starts telling coronavirus stories

by Jasmine Garsd
May 8, 2020
Several major production houses have announced COVID-19-themed shows.
Hollywood producers are developing shows that involve the coronavirus pandemic. Some wonder how to strike the right tone.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Old Graffiti Bibio
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Counting Stars Nujabes
Ceremony Anchorsong
Superposition Young the Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
