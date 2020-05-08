Donate today and get three virtual backgrounds as a bonus gift –
May 8, 2020
We knew that unemployment report was coming, but it still hurt
Today we dive into how furloughs are counted, what this means for people trying to make rent and what the "diffusion index" can tell us.
Stories From this episode
Is it OK not to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic?
We've got answers to some common questions about rent payments, eviction moratoriums and rent strikes.
How many jobs will come back after the COVID-19 pandemic ends?
Unemployment is higher than it's been since the Great Depression. Economists estimate that more than 40% of layoffs will likely be permanent.
Coastal states win greater share of PPP's second round
Unlike the first round, the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program has largely favored coastal states. New York, New Jersey, California and Washington, D.C. received the most loans relative to their share of the US population.
Here's one way to tell how widespread April's job losses were
It’s not just the depth of job losses that’s clear now. It’s also the breadth of job loss across industries.
Ready or not, Hollywood starts telling coronavirus stories
Several major production houses have announced COVID-19-themed shows.
Music from the episode
Old Graffiti Bibio
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Counting Stars Nujabes
Ceremony Anchorsong
Superposition Young the Giant
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer