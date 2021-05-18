May 18, 2021
“We don’t have a day to lose”
Also on the show: Zoom happy hour gets mixed reviews, housing starts fall, and a woman who's diversifying children's libraries by writing her own books.
Segments From this episode
What needs to happen to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050?
A whole lot, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. And fast.
Will happy hour make a comeback?
With many offices going fully remote or hybrid, happy hour has become a dead zone for bars.
For this entrepreneur, the pandemic provided an opportunity to diversify children’s libraries
Faced with her child care centers closing down, Yobe Qiu turned to her passion project: writing children's books about Asian cultures.
Homebuilding slows in April with both labor and lumber in short supply
"All of a sudden, these guys don’t have the wood to start supplying some of these jobs,” one analyst said.
