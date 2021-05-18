Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

“We don’t have a day to lose”
May 18, 2021

"We don't have a day to lose"

Also on the show: Zoom happy hour gets mixed reviews, housing starts fall, and a woman who's diversifying children's libraries by writing her own books.

Segments From this episode

What needs to happen to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050?

by Samantha Fields
May 18, 2021
A whole lot, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. And fast.
To reach net zero carbon emissions, 60% of all cars sold will need to be electric, like this rechargeable car.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
Will happy hour make a comeback?

by Kristin Schwab
May 18, 2021
With many offices going fully remote or hybrid, happy hour has become a dead zone for bars.
MarcosMartinezSanchez via Getty Images
My Economy

For this entrepreneur, the pandemic provided an opportunity to diversify children’s libraries

by Kai Ryssdal and Minju Park
May 18, 2021
Faced with her child care centers closing down, Yobe Qiu turned to her passion project: writing children's books about Asian cultures.
"The books I published in the pandemic all focus on featuring Asian children, family, because the Asian community is extremely diverse," said Yobe Qiu, an entrepreneur in New York City.
Photo by John Moore/Getty Images
Homebuilding slows in April with both labor and lumber in short supply

by Justin Ho
May 18, 2021
"All of a sudden, these guys don’t have the wood to start supplying some of these jobs,” one analyst said.
Both labor and lumber are in short supply when it comes to building new homes.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
