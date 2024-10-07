We added a ton of jobs last month. Surprise!
What happens when unpredictable economic shifts continue? Plus, what the CIA's nonprofit VC arm invests in.
Authors Guild to offer "Human Authored" label on books to compete with AI
The Authors Guild will offer its 15,000 members a new certificate to place book covers: one that shows a book is written by humans and not artificial intelligence.
American consumers continue to rack up debt
Consumer credit overall increased, while revolving debt — that’s mostly on credit cards — was down 1.2%, according to the Federal Reserve.
The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?
Agency's taxpayer-funded investment arm seeks tech that could boost national security. It's made some smart bets, says Jon Keegan of Sherwood.
Facing a tough market and new rules, some real estate agents quit
For Nina Katsov, a real estate agent in Chicago, it was the hours. The nights and weekends showing houses. Always being on call. She recently had a baby, and on her husband’s first Father’s Day, she had to bail on brunch for a showing. “It was a little bit of a heartbreak,” she said. “Coming […]
Music from the episode
"In Moe" DJ Premier
"Jetty" Tycho
"Right Words Wrong Time" Carly Rae Jepsen
"Never Mess With Sunday" Yppah
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer