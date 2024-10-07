Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We fell short of our Fall Fundraiser goal of 2,500 donations. Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
We added a ton of jobs last month. Surprise!
Oct 7, 2024

We added a ton of jobs last month. Surprise!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
What happens when unpredictable economic shifts continue? Plus, what the CIA's nonprofit VC arm invests in.

Segments From this episode

Authors Guild to offer "Human Authored" label on books to compete with AI

by Matt Levin
Oct 7, 2024
The Authors Guild will offer its 15,000 members a new certificate to place book covers: one that shows a book is written by humans and not artificial intelligence.
Coming soon to a bookstore near you? Labels that distinguish books written by humans.
Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

American consumers continue to rack up debt

by Savannah Peters
Oct 7, 2024
Consumer credit overall increased, while revolving debt — that’s mostly on credit cards — was down 1.2%, according to the Federal Reserve.
High interest rates on credit cards have barely budged, despite the Fed's highly anticipated rate cut last month.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 7, 2024
Agency's taxpayer-funded investment arm seeks tech that could boost national security. It's made some smart bets, says Jon Keegan of Sherwood.
In 1999, the CIA created a venture capital firm to invest in technologies that could be used in national security programs.
Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Facing a tough market and new rules, some real estate agents quit

by Amy Scott
Oct 7, 2024
For Nina Katsov, a real estate agent in Chicago, it was the hours. The nights and weekends showing houses. Always being on call. She recently had a baby, and on her husband’s first Father’s Day, she had to bail on brunch for a showing. “It was a little bit of a heartbreak,” she said. “Coming […]
The National Association of Realtors settlement has sent shockwaves across the real estate industry.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Authors Guild to offer "Human Authored" label on books to compete with AI

by Matt Levin
Oct 7, 2024
The Authors Guild will offer its 15,000 members a new certificate to place book covers: one that shows a book is written by humans and not artificial intelligence.
Coming soon to a bookstore near you? Labels that distinguish books written by humans.
Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

American consumers continue to rack up debt

by Savannah Peters
Oct 7, 2024
Consumer credit overall increased, while revolving debt — that’s mostly on credit cards — was down 1.2%, according to the Federal Reserve.
High interest rates on credit cards have barely budged, despite the Fed's highly anticipated rate cut last month.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 7, 2024
Agency's taxpayer-funded investment arm seeks tech that could boost national security. It's made some smart bets, says Jon Keegan of Sherwood.
In 1999, the CIA created a venture capital firm to invest in technologies that could be used in national security programs.
Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Facing a tough market and new rules, some real estate agents quit

by Amy Scott
Oct 7, 2024
For Nina Katsov, a real estate agent in Chicago, it was the hours. The nights and weekends showing houses. Always being on call. She recently had a baby, and on her husband’s first Father’s Day, she had to bail on brunch for a showing. “It was a little bit of a heartbreak,” she said. “Coming […]
The National Association of Realtors settlement has sent shockwaves across the real estate industry.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Authors Guild to offer "Human Authored" label on books to compete with AI

by Matt Levin
Oct 7, 2024
The Authors Guild will offer its 15,000 members a new certificate to place book covers: one that shows a book is written by humans and not artificial intelligence.
Coming soon to a bookstore near you? Labels that distinguish books written by humans.
Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

American consumers continue to rack up debt

by Savannah Peters
Oct 7, 2024
Consumer credit overall increased, while revolving debt — that’s mostly on credit cards — was down 1.2%, according to the Federal Reserve.
High interest rates on credit cards have barely budged, despite the Fed's highly anticipated rate cut last month.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 7, 2024
Agency's taxpayer-funded investment arm seeks tech that could boost national security. It's made some smart bets, says Jon Keegan of Sherwood.
In 1999, the CIA created a venture capital firm to invest in technologies that could be used in national security programs.
Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Facing a tough market and new rules, some real estate agents quit

by Amy Scott
Oct 7, 2024
For Nina Katsov, a real estate agent in Chicago, it was the hours. The nights and weekends showing houses. Always being on call. She recently had a baby, and on her husband’s first Father’s Day, she had to bail on brunch for a showing. “It was a little bit of a heartbreak,” she said. “Coming […]
The National Association of Realtors settlement has sent shockwaves across the real estate industry.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Authors Guild to offer "Human Authored" label on books to compete with AI

by Matt Levin
Oct 7, 2024
The Authors Guild will offer its 15,000 members a new certificate to place book covers: one that shows a book is written by humans and not artificial intelligence.
Coming soon to a bookstore near you? Labels that distinguish books written by humans.
Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

American consumers continue to rack up debt

by Savannah Peters
Oct 7, 2024
Consumer credit overall increased, while revolving debt — that’s mostly on credit cards — was down 1.2%, according to the Federal Reserve.
High interest rates on credit cards have barely budged, despite the Fed's highly anticipated rate cut last month.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 7, 2024
Agency's taxpayer-funded investment arm seeks tech that could boost national security. It's made some smart bets, says Jon Keegan of Sherwood.
In 1999, the CIA created a venture capital firm to invest in technologies that could be used in national security programs.
Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Facing a tough market and new rules, some real estate agents quit

by Amy Scott
Oct 7, 2024
For Nina Katsov, a real estate agent in Chicago, it was the hours. The nights and weekends showing houses. Always being on call. She recently had a baby, and on her husband’s first Father’s Day, she had to bail on brunch for a showing. “It was a little bit of a heartbreak,” she said. “Coming […]
The National Association of Realtors settlement has sent shockwaves across the real estate industry.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Authors Guild to offer "Human Authored" label on books to compete with AI

by Matt Levin
Oct 7, 2024
The Authors Guild will offer its 15,000 members a new certificate to place book covers: one that shows a book is written by humans and not artificial intelligence.
Coming soon to a bookstore near you? Labels that distinguish books written by humans.
Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

American consumers continue to rack up debt

by Savannah Peters
Oct 7, 2024
Consumer credit overall increased, while revolving debt — that’s mostly on credit cards — was down 1.2%, according to the Federal Reserve.
High interest rates on credit cards have barely budged, despite the Fed's highly anticipated rate cut last month.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 7, 2024
Agency's taxpayer-funded investment arm seeks tech that could boost national security. It's made some smart bets, says Jon Keegan of Sherwood.
In 1999, the CIA created a venture capital firm to invest in technologies that could be used in national security programs.
Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Facing a tough market and new rules, some real estate agents quit

by Amy Scott
Oct 7, 2024
For Nina Katsov, a real estate agent in Chicago, it was the hours. The nights and weekends showing houses. Always being on call. She recently had a baby, and on her husband’s first Father’s Day, she had to bail on brunch for a showing. “It was a little bit of a heartbreak,” she said. “Coming […]
The National Association of Realtors settlement has sent shockwaves across the real estate industry.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Authors Guild to offer "Human Authored" label on books to compete with AI

by Matt Levin
Oct 7, 2024
The Authors Guild will offer its 15,000 members a new certificate to place book covers: one that shows a book is written by humans and not artificial intelligence.
Coming soon to a bookstore near you? Labels that distinguish books written by humans.
Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

American consumers continue to rack up debt

by Savannah Peters
Oct 7, 2024
Consumer credit overall increased, while revolving debt — that’s mostly on credit cards — was down 1.2%, according to the Federal Reserve.
High interest rates on credit cards have barely budged, despite the Fed's highly anticipated rate cut last month.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 7, 2024
Agency's taxpayer-funded investment arm seeks tech that could boost national security. It's made some smart bets, says Jon Keegan of Sherwood.
In 1999, the CIA created a venture capital firm to invest in technologies that could be used in national security programs.
Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Facing a tough market and new rules, some real estate agents quit

by Amy Scott
Oct 7, 2024
For Nina Katsov, a real estate agent in Chicago, it was the hours. The nights and weekends showing houses. Always being on call. She recently had a baby, and on her husband’s first Father’s Day, she had to bail on brunch for a showing. “It was a little bit of a heartbreak,” she said. “Coming […]
The National Association of Realtors settlement has sent shockwaves across the real estate industry.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Authors Guild to offer "Human Authored" label on books to compete with AI

by Matt Levin
Oct 7, 2024
The Authors Guild will offer its 15,000 members a new certificate to place book covers: one that shows a book is written by humans and not artificial intelligence.
Coming soon to a bookstore near you? Labels that distinguish books written by humans.
Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

American consumers continue to rack up debt

by Savannah Peters
Oct 7, 2024
Consumer credit overall increased, while revolving debt — that’s mostly on credit cards — was down 1.2%, according to the Federal Reserve.
High interest rates on credit cards have barely budged, despite the Fed's highly anticipated rate cut last month.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 7, 2024
Agency's taxpayer-funded investment arm seeks tech that could boost national security. It's made some smart bets, says Jon Keegan of Sherwood.
In 1999, the CIA created a venture capital firm to invest in technologies that could be used in national security programs.
Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Facing a tough market and new rules, some real estate agents quit

by Amy Scott
Oct 7, 2024
For Nina Katsov, a real estate agent in Chicago, it was the hours. The nights and weekends showing houses. Always being on call. She recently had a baby, and on her husband’s first Father’s Day, she had to bail on brunch for a showing. “It was a little bit of a heartbreak,” she said. “Coming […]
The National Association of Realtors settlement has sent shockwaves across the real estate industry.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Authors Guild to offer "Human Authored" label on books to compete with AI

by Matt Levin
Oct 7, 2024
The Authors Guild will offer its 15,000 members a new certificate to place book covers: one that shows a book is written by humans and not artificial intelligence.
Coming soon to a bookstore near you? Labels that distinguish books written by humans.
Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

American consumers continue to rack up debt

by Savannah Peters
Oct 7, 2024
Consumer credit overall increased, while revolving debt — that’s mostly on credit cards — was down 1.2%, according to the Federal Reserve.
High interest rates on credit cards have barely budged, despite the Fed's highly anticipated rate cut last month.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 7, 2024
Agency's taxpayer-funded investment arm seeks tech that could boost national security. It's made some smart bets, says Jon Keegan of Sherwood.
In 1999, the CIA created a venture capital firm to invest in technologies that could be used in national security programs.
Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Facing a tough market and new rules, some real estate agents quit

by Amy Scott
Oct 7, 2024
For Nina Katsov, a real estate agent in Chicago, it was the hours. The nights and weekends showing houses. Always being on call. She recently had a baby, and on her husband’s first Father’s Day, she had to bail on brunch for a showing. “It was a little bit of a heartbreak,” she said. “Coming […]
The National Association of Realtors settlement has sent shockwaves across the real estate industry.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Authors Guild to offer "Human Authored" label on books to compete with AI

by Matt Levin
Oct 7, 2024
The Authors Guild will offer its 15,000 members a new certificate to place book covers: one that shows a book is written by humans and not artificial intelligence.
Coming soon to a bookstore near you? Labels that distinguish books written by humans.
Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

American consumers continue to rack up debt

by Savannah Peters
Oct 7, 2024
Consumer credit overall increased, while revolving debt — that’s mostly on credit cards — was down 1.2%, according to the Federal Reserve.
High interest rates on credit cards have barely budged, despite the Fed's highly anticipated rate cut last month.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 7, 2024
Agency's taxpayer-funded investment arm seeks tech that could boost national security. It's made some smart bets, says Jon Keegan of Sherwood.
In 1999, the CIA created a venture capital firm to invest in technologies that could be used in national security programs.
Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Facing a tough market and new rules, some real estate agents quit

by Amy Scott
Oct 7, 2024
For Nina Katsov, a real estate agent in Chicago, it was the hours. The nights and weekends showing houses. Always being on call. She recently had a baby, and on her husband’s first Father’s Day, she had to bail on brunch for a showing. “It was a little bit of a heartbreak,” she said. “Coming […]
The National Association of Realtors settlement has sent shockwaves across the real estate industry.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"In Moe" DJ Premier
"Jetty" Tycho
"Right Words Wrong Time" Carly Rae Jepsen
"Never Mess With Sunday" Yppah

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:58 PM PDT
12:37
3:50 PM PDT
29:42
6:03 AM PDT
8:52
3:05 AM PDT
13:39
Oct 4, 2024
17:10
Oct 3, 2024
36:41
Oct 2, 2024
30:07
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"
Breaking Ground
How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"
Why companies spend all that campaign donation money
Election 2024
Why companies spend all that campaign donation money