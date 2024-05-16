Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Walmart, Wayfair and . . . wool?
May 16, 2024

Walmart, Wayfair and . . . wool?

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Today, three businesses — selling very different products — that adapted to changing customer demand.

Segments From this episode

Weekly jobless claims dip, but they've climbed this spring. What's the takeaway?

by Mitchell Hartman
May 16, 2024
Recent data indicates some cooling of the job market, but the real number of people laid off may be higher.
The Conference Board reports more Americans anticipate that jobs will be harder to find, and employment and income trends will worsen, in the coming months.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Walmart's newest growth market? More affluent shoppers

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 16, 2024
"I’m not embarrassed to say I bought something from Walmart anymore," says one such shopper.
The company has been trying to lure more high-end shoppers with new, trendier products and faster delivery of online orders.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Wayfair steps into IRL retail

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 16, 2024
Many consumers are more comfortable buying furnishings in person. Several online-native brands have recently expanded into physical retail.
Wayfair's first brick-and-mortar store, located in Wilmette, Illinois. The 150,000-square-foot space will carry only a fraction of what’s online.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Honeybee populations are hitting record numbers. Weren't they dying off before?

by Kai Ryssdal , Sarah Leeson and Sofia Terenzio
May 16, 2024
Scientists were ringing alarm bells about colony collapse disorder a decade ago. Brian Walsh of Vox explains what happened.
Honeybees were too valuable to fail.
Barbara Gindl/APA/AFP via Getty Images
The high stakes trade that can move entire currencies 

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 16, 2024
The “currency carry trade” is one way investors chase returns by moving their money from one country to another, and it can move currency markets. It’s emblematic of the power of interest rates to slosh money around the globe, and it may be growing. 
Currency carry trade is a particular type of bet that investors make when they think they can earn more money in one country than in another.
Kazuhiro Nogi/APF via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

