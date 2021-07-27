Wall Street’s Sallie Krawcheck on the pandemic and the gender wealth gap
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, how wastewater can become fertilizer, dashed hopes for international travelers and confessions of a teacher turned bartender.
Segments From this episode
What durable goods tell us about the economy
Orders for long-lasting items rose 0.8% in June. The data could reflect trends in inflation, automation and the economic recovery.
Can changing home appraisal language help close the wealth gap?
Descriptions in appraisal reports can create racial bias and reduce the selling price of a home. Fannie Mae is trying to clamp down on tha
COVID-19 travel restrictions deal stateside tourism a blow
U.S. cities and companies poised to welcome international travelers are focusing on domestic ones.
Sallie Krawcheck on what the pandemic means for women's finances
The CEO of Ellevest and former Wall Street executive says the pandemic has widened the gender wealth gap.
How technology is changing what happens after you flush
From "Marketplace Tech," Kimberly Adams explains how new wastewater-treatment tech is cutting carbon emissions by converting our waste into garden-safe fertilizer.
For this schoolteacher, the pandemic was a turning point
“I couldn’t do it anymore,” said Abby Norman, a former schoolteacher in Atlanta.
Music from the episode
A Dance With You Lakim
Scenic Drive Poolside
Slow Drag Georgia Anne Muldrow
Root Juice Chris Joss
Artifice SOHN
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer