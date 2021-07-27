Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Wall Street’s Sallie Krawcheck on the pandemic and the gender wealth gap
Jul 27, 2021

Wall Street’s Sallie Krawcheck on the pandemic and the gender wealth gap

Plus, how wastewater can become fertilizer, dashed hopes for international travelers and confessions of a teacher turned bartender.

Segments From this episode

What durable goods tell us about the economy

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jul 27, 2021
Orders for long-lasting items rose 0.8% in June. The data could reflect trends in inflation, automation and the economic recovery.
Spending on durable goods, like washing machines, provides a peek into overall consumer confidence.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Can changing home appraisal language help close the wealth gap?

by Matt Levin
Jul 27, 2021
Descriptions in appraisal reports can create racial bias and reduce the selling price of a home. Fannie Mae is trying to clamp down on tha
Fannie Mae issued new guidance to appraisers to avoid terms it labeled racially problematic, like “crime-ridden” and “integrated community."
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

COVID-19 travel restrictions deal stateside tourism a blow

by Caroline Champlin
Jul 27, 2021
U.S. cities and companies poised to welcome international travelers are focusing on domestic ones.
People enjoy the warm weather on Santa Monica beach on April 30. Popular international tourist destinations across California are feeling the pain caused by international travel restrictions.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
Sallie Krawcheck on what the pandemic means for women's finances

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jul 27, 2021
The CEO of Ellevest and former Wall Street executive says the pandemic has widened the gender wealth gap.
"It's exactly someone like me who should be using my privilege ... in order to build this," Sallie Krawcheck says of Ellevest, her digital financial company for women.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
How technology is changing what happens after you flush

From "Marketplace Tech," Kimberly Adams explains how new wastewater-treatment tech is cutting carbon emissions by converting our waste into garden-safe fertilizer.
My Economy

For this schoolteacher, the pandemic was a turning point

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 27, 2021
“I couldn’t do it anymore,” said Abby Norman, a former schoolteacher in Atlanta.
After quitting her teaching job, Abby Norman discovered she could make more money working fewer hours as a bartender.
Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

A Dance With You Lakim
Scenic Drive Poolside
Slow Drag Georgia Anne Muldrow
Root Juice Chris Joss
Artifice SOHN

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
