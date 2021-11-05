Wages are up. Buying power? Not so much.
Also in today's episode: The Weekly Wrap, the impact of tariffs on solar products and pinning down what it means for a company to be "water-positive."
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
The New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and the Washington Post’s Heather Long join Kai Ryssdal to digest the October jobs report, talk economic recovery, discuss Fed tapering and more.
Good news in the latest jobs report: Wages are up, especially in low-paying sectors
The not-so-good news? Inflation has eaten up most of the gains.
Debate over solar-equipment tariffs heats up
Some say keeping Trump-era levies on foreign-made panels and cells will help the U.S. meet Biden's domestic goals for renewable energy.
What does it mean for a company to be "water-positive"?
Journalist Amanda Schupak explains how companies like PepsiCo are trying to put more water into the environment than they take out.
Filling office water cooler void, gyms make a comeback
As people look to work out around others again, there's increasing foot traffic at gyms across the country.
