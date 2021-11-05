Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Wages are up. Buying power? Not so much.
Nov 5, 2021

Also in today's episode: The Weekly Wrap, the impact of tariffs on solar products and pinning down what it means for a company to be "water-positive."

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

The New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and the Washington Post’s Heather Long join Kai Ryssdal to digest the October jobs report, talk economic recovery, discuss Fed tapering and more.
Good news in the latest jobs report: Wages are up, especially in low-paying sectors

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 5, 2021
The not-so-good news? Inflation has eaten up most of the gains.
While lower-wage service workers, like bar and restaurant employees, are seeing some of the highest wage growth, they're also the most vulnerable to cost-of-living increases.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
Debate over solar-equipment tariffs heats up

by Andy Uhler
Nov 5, 2021
Some say keeping Trump-era levies on foreign-made panels and cells will help the U.S. meet Biden's domestic goals for renewable energy.
Solar-panel production in the U.S. has tripled since Trump-era tariffs were imposed, but imports still make up 85% of sales.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

What does it mean for a company to be "water-positive"?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Nov 5, 2021
Journalist Amanda Schupak explains how companies like PepsiCo are trying to put more water into the environment than they take out.
The Atchafalaya River in Louisiana is plagued by a buildup of dirt, sand and silt. As some water sources face stress, some companies have pledged to strengthen them.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
Filling office water cooler void, gyms make a comeback

by Matt Levin
Nov 5, 2021
As people look to work out around others again, there's increasing foot traffic at gyms across the country.
Peloton posted disappointing earnings on Thursday. In the meantime, gyms like Planet Fitness have seen an increase in foot traffic.
Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Strange Boy El Michels Affair, The Shacks
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Redbone Childish Gambino
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
Panama City The Quantic Soul Orchestra, Quantic
Turnmills Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

