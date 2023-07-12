This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Wages are outpacing inflation again, but don’t get too excited
Jul 12, 2023

Wages are outpacing inflation again, but don’t get too excited

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, we take stock of the recent seismic changes in markets and dig into a new food trend.

Music from the episode

Tangerine Glass Animals
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Oh Devil Electric Guest
What's The Diference Dr. Dre
Summer Party 3019 In Love With a Ghost
Wait a Minute! WILLOW

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:44 PM PDT
25:53
7:38 AM PDT
8:42
1:40 PM PDT
1:50
2:49 AM PDT
6:08
Jul 11, 2023
24:29
Jul 6, 2023
36:23
May 30, 2023
19:06
Why are Federal Reserve regional banks listed on U.S. currency? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Why are Federal Reserve regional banks listed on U.S. currency? 
Minimum wage gets a mini increase in some states
Minimum wage gets a mini increase in some states
In Beijing, Yellen aims to get U.S.-China relations back on an even keel
In Beijing, Yellen aims to get U.S.-China relations back on an even keel
As extreme heat lingers, millions of U.S. households face a utility shutoff crisis
A Warmer World
As extreme heat lingers, millions of U.S. households face a utility shutoff crisis