Vote with your wallet

More than 40% of consumers say that since the last election, they've altered their spending habits to align with their morals. Plus, Trump threatens federal agencies' independence and businesses decide whether to pass tariff costs on to consumers.
Segments From this episode
New Trump order takes aim at autonomy of independent agencies
White House seeks sway over FCC, FEC, FTC and some Fed operations. Politics professor Sarah Binder says it "grabs power from Congress."
Homebuilders have lots of reasons to feel downbeat about the housing market
Tariffs and higher mortgage interest rates are at the top of the list.
Why is Etsy struggling?
The e-commerce site is learning the hard way that consumers often choose inexpensive mass-produced products over hand-crafted ones.
People's politics are changing the way they shop — and where
More than 40% of consumers say they’ve changed their spending habits to align with their beliefs, according to a new Harris Poll.
Whether or not a business can pass along the cost of tariffs depends on who its customers are
The impact of tariffs will be uneven.
Siri and Alexa are playing catch-up with chatbots
The once-leading voice assistants have fallen behind other AI tools, but upcoming revamps could make them more useful.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer