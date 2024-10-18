Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Visa-seekers in China weigh in on the U.S. election
Oct 18, 2024

Visa-seekers in China weigh in on the U.S. election

Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Most people at the U.S. consulate in Shanghai said they are not following the presidential race.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Amy Scott

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott talks to Heather Long at The Washington Post and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about the latest retail sales report, consumer perceptions about the economy, and mortgage rates.

Music from the episode

875 Dollar De Lux
Area Code 601 William Tyler & The Impossible Truth
Vegan Chai It's Butter
Longshot (7 Nights) Miike Snow

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

