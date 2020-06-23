Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Visa restrictions could lead to more offshoring
Jun 23, 2020

Visa restrictions could lead to more offshoring

Plus, a look at the history of discriminatory and family-based immigration policies in the 20th century.

Stories From this episode

Workplace Culture

Limits on work visas could send more jobs overseas

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 23, 2020
Trump's executive order restricting foreign workers could have unintended economic effects.
A medical scientist runs a test at a University of Washington lab. The H-1B visa freeze affects jobs in science-related as well as other fields.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images
H-1B visa freeze might hurt rural areas in need of doctors

by Jasmine Garsd
Jun 23, 2020
In America, around 28% of doctors, 35% of home aides and 20% of nursing assistants are foreign born.
A man has his pulse checked at a Remote Area Medical mobile clinic.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Shelf Life

How a forgotten 1965 law paved the way for today's battles over immigration

by Jia Lynn Yang
Jun 23, 2020
Author Jia Lynn Yang describes how a law meant to maintain the country's white racial majority led to more diversity.
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty, an iconic symbol of welcome.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
COVID-19

Summer has arrived. Lots of summer jobs have not.

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 23, 2020
The pandemic has made it harder for younger workers to find seasonal jobs
Summer jobs, like those of camp counselors, will most likely be harder to come by this year.
Getty Images
COVID-19

In China, chasing debt after the COVID-19 lockdown

by Jennifer Pak
Jun 23, 2020
Delayed payments are a normal part of doing business in China. That works OK when the economy is bustling — but not anymore.
A recent survey showed 66% of Chinese firms had clients delay payments last year. Then the pandemic hit.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Music from the episode

1994 Quasimoto, Madlib
Bad Liar Selena Gomez
Counting Stars Nujabes
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Fu-Gee-La Fugees
So Far to Go J Dilla, Common, D'Angelo

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer