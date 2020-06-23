Jun 23, 2020
Visa restrictions could lead to more offshoring
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, a look at the history of discriminatory and family-based immigration policies in the 20th century.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Limits on work visas could send more jobs overseas
Trump's executive order restricting foreign workers could have unintended economic effects.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
H-1B visa freeze might hurt rural areas in need of doctors
In America, around 28% of doctors, 35% of home aides and 20% of nursing assistants are foreign born.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
How a forgotten 1965 law paved the way for today's battles over immigration
Author Jia Lynn Yang describes how a law meant to maintain the country's white racial majority led to more diversity.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Summer has arrived. Lots of summer jobs have not.
The pandemic has made it harder for younger workers to find seasonal jobs
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
In China, chasing debt after the COVID-19 lockdown
Delayed payments are a normal part of doing business in China. That works OK when the economy is bustling — but not anymore.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Music from the episode
1994 Quasimoto, Madlib
Bad Liar Selena Gomez
Counting Stars Nujabes
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Fu-Gee-La Fugees
So Far to Go J Dilla, Common, D'Angelo
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer