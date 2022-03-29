Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The view from the ground in Poland and Shanghai
Mar 29, 2022

The view from the ground in Poland and Shanghai

Today's show takes you to the Poland-Ukraine border and locked-down Shanghai. Plus, we explain what an inverted yield curve is.

Music from the episode

Little Push Mocky, Liliana Andrade
Motherland Journey Blue Lab Beats, Killbeatz, Kela Kuti
Pineapple Blue Lab Beats feat. Moses Boyd and Nerija
Lost in Florence Kendall Miles, I Eat Plants for a Living
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Sailing Through Rainbows of Sound Richard Houghten

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

