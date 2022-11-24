How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Untangling an economic puzzler
Nov 23, 2022

Untangling an economic puzzler

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Jobless claims are up, as are durable goods orders. What should we make of these contradictory indicators? Plus, investor pressure may boost boardroom diversity.

Segments From this episode

The economy's contradictory signals: more jobless claims, but more durable goods orders too

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 23, 2022
Rising orders for things like cars and dishwashers point to big improvements in global supply chains and few shortages, one economist says.
Orders for durable goods, which include trucks and cars, are up.
Jeff Kowalsky
A cap on Russian oil could be coming — if Western allies can agree on a price

by Lily Jamali
Nov 23, 2022
An EU diplomat is considering a $65 to $70 per barrel price cap on oil from Russia. But some nations want a more punitive target.
Some experts are critical of the floated $65 to $70 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, saying the prices won't cut into Russia's revenue much. Above, a refinery in Moscow.
Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images
Will “wonky” fruit and vegetables help alleviate the U.K.’s cost of living crisis?

by Stephen Beard
Nov 23, 2022
Historically, British supermarkets have rejected all imperfect produce, but that’s changing fast under pressure from rising food prices.
Ugly produce sales have been on the rise as the cost of living in the U.K. gets more expensive.
Mychele Daniau/AFP via Getty Images
To boost gender diversity on corporate boards, investor pressure works

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 23, 2022
The number of women directors at major companies increased 50% from 2016 to 2019, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.
A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research suggests that major investment firms used their ownership clout to increase the number of women on corporate boards.
Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury/Getty Images
The world of college esports

Competitive video gaming at the collegiate level is a growing industry, but starting a new team isn’t easy. Marketplace’s Reema Khrais follows one college team, from founding to national championships.
