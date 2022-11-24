Untangling an economic puzzler
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Jobless claims are up, as are durable goods orders. What should we make of these contradictory indicators? Plus, investor pressure may boost boardroom diversity.
Segments From this episode
The economy's contradictory signals: more jobless claims, but more durable goods orders too
Rising orders for things like cars and dishwashers point to big improvements in global supply chains and few shortages, one economist says.
A cap on Russian oil could be coming — if Western allies can agree on a price
An EU diplomat is considering a $65 to $70 per barrel price cap on oil from Russia. But some nations want a more punitive target.
Will “wonky” fruit and vegetables help alleviate the U.K.’s cost of living crisis?
Historically, British supermarkets have rejected all imperfect produce, but that’s changing fast under pressure from rising food prices.
To boost gender diversity on corporate boards, investor pressure works
The number of women directors at major companies increased 50% from 2016 to 2019, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.
The world of college esports
Competitive video gaming at the collegiate level is a growing industry, but starting a new team isn’t easy. Marketplace’s Reema Khrais follows one college team, from founding to national championships.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer