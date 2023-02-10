Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Unpacking the mixed bag of consumer sentiment
Feb 10, 2023

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Surveys of Americans' views of the economy lead to contradictory conclusions. What to make of it all? Also, home heating oil prices cool down.

The Weekly Wrap

Will this time be different? The prospects of a successful soft landing and the strength of the job market are among the talking points for this week's Weekly Wrap with Ana Swanson of the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy of Politico.
Consumers seem pretty happy with their own finances. But they're worried about the economy.

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 10, 2023
Higher interest rates and inflation still spark anxiety. But wages have grown, and some have a greater feeling of financial security.
Despite the burden of inflation, some consumers still feel upbeat about their personal economies.
Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images
Initial public offerings fell sharply last year. Are things looking up?

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 10, 2023
The number of companies debuting IPOs in 2022 hit its lowest level in years. Just 181 companies went public then compared to over 1,000 in 2021. Experts say this year looks a little brighter.
When confidence wanes, "the IPO window narrows or shuts for a period of time," said Gregory Rice at Boston Consulting Group. Above, the New York Stock exchange.
Ramin Talaie/Getty Images
Home heating oil prices have dropped from record highs

by Samantha Fields
Feb 10, 2023
A milder winter is one reason why. But it's still a significant expense, and applications for assistance are up.
A milder winter means milder demand for home heating oil.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Race and Economy

Predatory practices past and present target Black investors

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 10, 2023
Payday loans, high-fee check-cashing services and scams find fertile ground in a community still affected by generations of discrimination.
Kenneth Nichols, right, works with Janice Leek to set up a presentation called "The Future of Blockchain Is Here!"
Kimberly Adams/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Hearbeats The Knife
Tej The So Ons
Uncle Ace Blood Orange
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
Ride or Die The Knocks, Foster the People

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

