Unpacking the mixed bag of consumer sentiment
Surveys of Americans' views of the economy lead to contradictory conclusions. What to make of it all? Also, home heating oil prices cool down.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Will this time be different? The prospects of a successful soft landing and the strength of the job market are among the talking points for this week's Weekly Wrap with Ana Swanson of the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy of Politico.
Consumers seem pretty happy with their own finances. But they're worried about the economy.
Higher interest rates and inflation still spark anxiety. But wages have grown, and some have a greater feeling of financial security.
Initial public offerings fell sharply last year. Are things looking up?
The number of companies debuting IPOs in 2022 hit its lowest level in years. Just 181 companies went public then compared to over 1,000 in 2021. Experts say this year looks a little brighter.
Home heating oil prices have dropped from record highs
A milder winter is one reason why. But it's still a significant expense, and applications for assistance are up.
Predatory practices past and present target Black investors
Payday loans, high-fee check-cashing services and scams find fertile ground in a community still affected by generations of discrimination.
