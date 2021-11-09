Unpacking the $1 trillion infrastructure bill
Plus: Kai Ryssdal talks bond yields in light of the Federal Reserve's tapering announcement, and supply chain issues are changing how retailers value the products they import.
Segments From this episode
So what exactly is in the infrastructure bill?
And how exactly does it address the biggest challenges facing this economy?
When will we see the economic impact of new infrastructure spending?
There are shorter- and longer-term projects in Biden's $1 trillion plan. State and local governments will influence how it’s spent.
Reading the bond yield tea leaves
The Federal Reserve announced its plans to taper its bond-buying last week. So, Kai Ryssdal chatted with Tiffany Wilding, chief North American economist at PIMCO, and Kathy Bostjancic at Oxford Economics about what it all means.
With shipping costs sky-high, is importing products even worth it?
For some businesses, the answer is no, but it depends on the value of the product in question.
There isn't enough space for all of the trees companies want to plant
By one estimate, the pledges out there already would require a forest five times the size of India.
Unemployment is unavailable to many who lose jobs over vaccination rules
States are taking different paths on paying benefits to people who lose their jobs for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
