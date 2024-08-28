Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Breaking Ground: Here’s what universal broadband access could look like
Aug 28, 2024

Breaking Ground: Here’s what universal broadband access could look like

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kai Ryssdal, right, interviews Keith Gabbard, CEO of Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative, in McKee, Kentucky. Andie Corban/Marketplace
We visit McKee, Kentucky, population 800, where all homes and businesses have had fiber-optic internet connections since 2014.

Segments From this episode

Breaking Ground

How a small Kentucky town was 10 years ahead of the government

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Aug 28, 2024
As the federal government tries to connect every home to high-speed internet by 2030, Kai Ryssdal visits a Kentucky town that already did that — 10 years ago.
An early transition toward high-speed fiber internet has transformed some American communities.
Andie Corban/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Never Mess With Sunday Yppah
Notion Tash Sultana

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:56 PM PDT
27:25
2:14 PM PDT
12:47
8:03 AM PDT
8:20
3:06 AM PDT
12:22
Aug 23, 2024
15:47
Aug 22, 2024
36:22
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
In national broadband rollout, rural landscapes pose a challenge
Breaking Ground
In national broadband rollout, rural landscapes pose a challenge
What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?
What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?
The push to erase medical debt is gaining speed
Election 2024
The push to erase medical debt is gaining speed
Are McDonald’s collector cups worth more than the liquid assets inside?
Are McDonald’s collector cups worth more than the liquid assets inside?