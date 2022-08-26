Unions make gains, store by store
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The labor movement is seeing big wins at smaller stores. Today, we'll dig into why. Plus, we'll unpack Federal Reserve Chair Powell's remarks in Jackson Hole and consider a popular beach town's choices as the sea rises.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Business Insider’s Linette Lopez and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about the "pain" Jerome Powell warns of in the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation.
How close are college athletes to getting a cut of media revenue?
Now that the NCAA allows players to make money off their name, image and likeness, attention is turning to revenue from media deals.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer