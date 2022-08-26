My EconomyThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Unions make gains, store by store
Aug 26, 2022

The labor movement is seeing big wins at smaller stores. Today, we'll dig into why. Plus, we'll unpack Federal Reserve Chair Powell's remarks in Jackson Hole and consider a popular beach town's choices as the sea rises.

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Business Insider’s Linette Lopez and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about the "pain" Jerome Powell warns of in the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation.
How close are college athletes to getting a cut of media revenue?

by Andy Uhler
Aug 26, 2022
Now that the NCAA allows players to make money off their name, image and likeness, attention is turning to revenue from media deals.
Eventually, schools that earn a lot of money from football — like the University of Texas — may have to put athletes on their payrolls. 
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

