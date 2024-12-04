Uneven churn
More people quit their jobs in October
For this Northern Michigan retailer, weather is a challenge
“We had a decent sized storm come through, so in-person shopping took a while to pick up this weekend,” said Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie in Leelanau County, Michigan.”
TikTok Shop drives $100 million in Black Friday sales after a year in the U.S.
Why it feels like so many restaurants are declaring bankruptcy
Road construction is scratching up this record store's holiday
For Phillip Rollins, owner of OffBeat in downtown Jackson, Mississippi, a successful Black Friday is butting up against persistent road construction in front of his store. “We were down 70% on sales,” he said.
Renewable diesel finds a growing market
More renters want to charge EVs at home. Some landlords want to help them do it.
This fly fishing store is already looking ahead to a rosy 2025
The holiday period has been slow for She’s Fly, a fly fishing gear shop in Fort Collins, Colorado. But owner Dylan Demery is undeterred. “It has been our most successful year on record,” she said. “So I think anything that happens during the holiday season is just going to help us go even further.”