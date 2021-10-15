The unemployed are often locked out of low-rate refi market
Plus: The Weekly Wrap, housing loans remain strong and foreclosures creep back up.
The Weekly Wrap
Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and ADP’S Nela Richardson chat with Kai Ryssdal about retail sales, supply chains and more.
Demand for bank loans isn't strong. Housing loans are the exception.
Consumers and businesses have used pandemic benefits to pay down loan balances.
Foreclosures rise as pandemic protections expire
But filings are still well below historical norms. And analysts are not expecting anything like the foreclosure crisis during the last recession.
What does the Federal Reserve board of governors do, besides voting on interest rates?
There are seven members of the board of governors. Usually.
Unemployed and unable to refinance
With mortgage rates around 3%, many of those who might benefit the most from refinancing and reducing their monthly payments aren’t able to.
