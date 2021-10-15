Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnMake Me Smart Daily

The unemployed are often locked out of low-rate refi market
Oct 15, 2021

Plus: The Weekly Wrap, housing loans remain strong and foreclosures creep back up.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and ADP’S Nela Richardson chat with Kai Ryssdal about retail sales, supply chains and more.
Demand for bank loans isn't strong. Housing loans are the exception.

by Justin Ho
Oct 15, 2021
Consumers and businesses have used pandemic benefits to pay down loan balances.
While pandemic relief helped individuals and businesses pay the bills, demand for residential loans has remained strong this year.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
Foreclosures rise as pandemic protections expire

by Amy Scott
Oct 15, 2021
But filings are still well below historical norms. And analysts are not expecting anything like the foreclosure crisis during the last recession.
A lender-owned home for sale in Rialto, California, in February 2008. While foreclosure rates are currently at historic lows, there's been a jump in recent months as pandemic relief ends.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
What does the Federal Reserve board of governors do, besides voting on interest rates?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 15, 2021
There are seven members of the board of governors. Usually.
Randal Quarles, a member of the Federal Reserve board of governors, was vice chair for supervision at the central bank until this week. The Fed said that position would go unfilled.
Lintao Zhang via Getty Images
Unemployed and unable to refinance

by Samantha Fields
Oct 15, 2021
With mortgage rates around 3%, many of those who might benefit the most from refinancing and reducing their monthly payments aren’t able to.
Although mortgage interest rates are low, many banks require applicants for refinancing to be employed.
courtneyk via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Fishtail Parker Nightmares On Wax
Santeria Sublime
Inside Out Spoon
Lord of the Fries Polyrhythmics
Standing In The Middle Of The Field - Tensnake Remix Cut Copy, Tensnake
Will You Miss Me The Notting Hillbillies

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

