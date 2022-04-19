Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Uncertainty is the only certainty in economic forecasting right now
Apr 19, 2022

The IMF slashed its prediction for global economic growth, but forecasting is especially tricky right now. Plus: a trek to a proposed wildlife crossing above a California highway.

Segments From this episode

Global economic growth will be almost cut in half this year — or will it?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 19, 2022
The IMF forecasts a slowdown in growth from 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022. But the pandemic and the war could change its outlook.
The uncertainties of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war make it especially difficult to predict future economic conditions. Above, inside the New York Stock Exchange.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Remember the trade war with China? U.S. businesses are still feeling it.

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Apr 19, 2022
Kevin Feig's Florida auto parts company is paying the U.S. government up to $600,000 a month in import duties.
"You have to deal with what you're given. And right now, we've accepted the fact that the tariffs aren't going away," says Kevin Feig, president of Foreign Parts Distributors in Miami. Above, a worker assembles car door unit in Chicago.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Streaming services are embracing cheaper, ad-supported tiers

by Matt Levin
Apr 19, 2022
Netflix has held out, in part because it fears damaging relationships with subscribers, one expert ways.
While other streaming platforms offer subscriptions with ads, Netflix has been holding out. People in the United Kingdom are canceling subscription services amid inflation fears.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Small businesses push back on plan to redirect COVID relief funds

by Lily Jamali
Apr 19, 2022
The Biden administration, pressured to avoid new spending, may reallocate the money to pandemic health care needs.
Congress could reroute about $5 billion in COVID relief set aside for small business to pandemic-related health care needs.  
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
More brands want unique synthetic voices. How do the actors providing them maintain control?

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 19, 2022
As the demand for vocal signatures grows, some platforms are giving actors a say in how their voices are used.
Brands are looking for a distinct digital voice to use with artificial intelligence devices, like the Amazon Echo Dot above.
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam

by Michelle Loxton
Apr 19, 2022
Most of the $90 million price tag for the crossing — about 60% — comes from private donations.
An artistic rendering of what the crossing will look like from the south of Highway 101. The crossing will be 175 feet wide and 210 feet long – that’s about the width of an American football field going over 10 lanes of highway.
Courtesy Living Habitats LLC and The National Wildlife Federation
Music from the episode

Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
Seconds Into Months (Instrumental Version) MNDLSS
What's The Difference Dr. Dre, Eminem, Xzibit
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
State Of The Art Gotye
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
Breaking Your Silence Generationals

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

