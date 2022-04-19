Uncertainty is the only certainty in economic forecasting right now
The IMF slashed its prediction for global economic growth, but forecasting is especially tricky right now. Plus: a trek to a proposed wildlife crossing above a California highway.
Segments From this episode
Global economic growth will be almost cut in half this year — or will it?
The IMF forecasts a slowdown in growth from 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022. But the pandemic and the war could change its outlook.
Remember the trade war with China? U.S. businesses are still feeling it.
Kevin Feig's Florida auto parts company is paying the U.S. government up to $600,000 a month in import duties.
Streaming services are embracing cheaper, ad-supported tiers
Netflix has held out, in part because it fears damaging relationships with subscribers, one expert ways.
Small businesses push back on plan to redirect COVID relief funds
The Biden administration, pressured to avoid new spending, may reallocate the money to pandemic health care needs.
More brands want unique synthetic voices. How do the actors providing them maintain control?
As the demand for vocal signatures grows, some platforms are giving actors a say in how their voices are used.
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
Most of the $90 million price tag for the crossing — about 60% — comes from private donations.
Music from the episode
Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
What's The Difference Dr. Dre, Eminem, Xzibit
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
State Of The Art Gotye
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
Breaking Your Silence Generationals
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer