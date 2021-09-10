Uncertainty is the economic legacy of 9/11
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, we'll get the view on the ground in New Orleans, examine how OSHA makes its rules and recap the week in economic news.
Music from the episode
Dirty Sneakers - Instrumental Substantial
Make Me Better Little People
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Walking Lightly Junip
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer