Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Uncertainty is the economic legacy of 9/11
Sep 10, 2021

Uncertainty is the economic legacy of 9/11

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, we'll get the view on the ground in New Orleans, examine how OSHA makes its rules and recap the week in economic news.

Music from the episode

Dirty Sneakers - Instrumental Substantial
Make Me Better Little People
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Walking Lightly Junip

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:39 PM PDT
26:15
7:26 AM PDT
7:22
2:08 PM PDT
1:50
2:30 AM PDT
10:31
Sep 9, 2021
19:45
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
COVID & Unemployment
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide
COVID & Unemployment
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide