Uncertainty is a certainty
Mar 5, 2025

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The softening labor market, falling Treasury yields and a fuzzy service sector can all point to the multiplying economic unknowns. Plus, entrepreneurship booms and a soybean farmer worries.

Experts worry about degradation of economic data after advisory committees disbanded

by Caleigh Wells
Mar 5, 2025
The two groups, which existed for decades, gave expert advice to federal data scientists and played a role in government transparency.
"You don’t fulfill an ongoing mission by canceling this communication mechanism," said former advisory committee member Erica Groshen.
Annabelle Gordon/The Washington Post via Getty Images
With new tariffs and more on the way, "it's very scary" to be a farmer right now

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Mar 5, 2025
The president wants farmers to sell more in the U.S., but "you don't build those markets domestically overnight," says Iowa corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes.
President Donald Trump's "definition of fun is way different than the farmers' definition, because tariffs are not fun," says soybean and corn farmer April Hemmes.
Ben Hethcoat/Marketplace
10-year Treasury yields are falling. Want the good news first?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 5, 2025
What's good for consumers looking for loans could be bad news for the economy.
Investors weigh factors like consumer confidence, retail sales performance and U.S. tariff policy when buying and selling U.S. Treasury bonds. 
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Surveys gauging the health of the service sector point in opposite directions

by Daniel Ackerman
Mar 5, 2025
ISM data was mostly positive, while S&P Global reported weakness. The discrepancy may be down to who's responding — and when they're doing it.
Who participates in a survey and when the responses are recorded can lead to different outcomes.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Amid much uncertainty, the job market is clearly softening

by Samantha Fields
Mar 5, 2025
Private-sector hiring slowed down in February and small businesses cut jobs. Plus, new unemployment claims were up last week.
The weaker labor market is tied to the Fed's inflation-cooling measures as well as the many unknowns related to the Trump administration's economic policies.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Entrepreneurship took off during the pandemic. It's still flying high.

by Justin Ho
Mar 5, 2025
Many entrepreneurs are starting businesses adapted to the post-pandemic economy.
Entrepreneurs are continuing to adapt five years after the pandemic.
vittaya25/Getty Images
Music from the episode

When I Look Back Lev Snowe
Angel In The Snow Elliott Smith
Lou's Tune DARGZ, Moses Boyd
A Thousand Shapes of Change Tommy Guerrero
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

