Uncertainty is a certainty
The softening labor market, falling Treasury yields and a fuzzy service sector can all point to the multiplying economic unknowns. Plus, entrepreneurship booms and a soybean farmer worries.
Experts worry about degradation of economic data after advisory committees disbanded
The two groups, which existed for decades, gave expert advice to federal data scientists and played a role in government transparency.
With new tariffs and more on the way, "it's very scary" to be a farmer right now
The president wants farmers to sell more in the U.S., but "you don't build those markets domestically overnight," says Iowa corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes.
10-year Treasury yields are falling. Want the good news first?
What's good for consumers looking for loans could be bad news for the economy.
Surveys gauging the health of the service sector point in opposite directions
ISM data was mostly positive, while S&P Global reported weakness. The discrepancy may be down to who's responding — and when they're doing it.
Amid much uncertainty, the job market is clearly softening
Private-sector hiring slowed down in February and small businesses cut jobs. Plus, new unemployment claims were up last week.
Entrepreneurship took off during the pandemic. It's still flying high.
Many entrepreneurs are starting businesses adapted to the post-pandemic economy.
