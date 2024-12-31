Uncertainty, bumpy, resilient-ish
What's your economic word of the year? Plus some retailer reflection post-holiday shopping season.
What will it take to get the stalled housing market moving in 2025?
If the housing market is a roller coaster, mortgage rates are at the controls. If they drop, things could speed up.
After years of debate, congestion pricing looks like it's coming to NYC
A lot of drivers hate the idea. Advocates say mass transit commuters will love the improvements it pays for.
What happens to your small business after counterfeiters copy your product?
Deborah Holtschlag, owner of Plant Traps, says she "managed to take back control of the brand" after suing hundreds of sellers.
The economists' word of the year
If you had to describe the 2024 economy in one word, what would it be?
When your partner tells you to check your Venmo
Reema Khrais, host of Marketplace’s podcast ‘This Is Uncomfortable,” talks to one couple about how how nickel-and-diming each other can test a relationship.
A post-holiday retail dispatch
Annie Lang Hartman, owner of the stationary and gift store Wild Lettie in Leland, Michigan, describes how the holiday shopping season went for her.
