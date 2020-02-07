Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

Uber's path to profitability

Feb 7, 2020
Uber’s path to profitability
Feb 7, 2020

Plus, how coronavirus it hitting supply chains, Brexit brain drain and why Warner Music is going public ... again.

Uber says it'll become profitable this year

by Sabri Ben-Achour Feb 7, 2020
Its food delivery service, Uber Eats, is very much part of the plan.
Streaming rescued record labels. But has it abandoned artists?

by Jasmine Garsd Feb 7, 2020
Warner Music is going public just as music sales are growing after years of decline.
Metallica sued Napster over piracy concerns, during an era music analysts refer to as a dark moment for the record industry.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer

