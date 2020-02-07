Feb 7, 2020
Uber’s path to profitability
Plus, how coronavirus it hitting supply chains, Brexit brain drain and why Warner Music is going public ... again.
Stories From this episode
Uber says it'll become profitable this year
Its food delivery service, Uber Eats, is very much part of the plan.
Streaming rescued record labels. But has it abandoned artists?
Warner Music is going public just as music sales are growing after years of decline.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer