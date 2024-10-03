Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

We're 30% of the way to our goal of 2,500 donations by Friday! Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
U.S. exporters are on edge as port strike continues
Oct 3, 2024

U.S. exporters are on edge as port strike continues

Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
Three days into the port strike, exporters are feeling the heat. Plus, we visit a Detroit frame shop and a U.S. military base in the Marshall Islands.

Segments From this episode

After an equipment hiccup, this retailer found an affordable solution to keep business running smoothly

by Sofia Terenzio

Eric Vaughn, owner of Eric’s I’ve Been Framed in Detroit, talks about selling merchandise at a recent festival and replacing broken equipment.

"This couldn’t have come at a worse time": Exporters brace for port strike delays

by Justin Ho
Oct 3, 2024
There's only so much capacity to store backed-up products, including foodstuffs.
The longer the port strike, the more expensive it will be for farmers to store their products waiting to be exported, says senior KPMG economist Meagan Schoenberger.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The U.S. military and Coca-Cola go way back

by Hayley Hershman and Kai Ryssdal
Oct 3, 2024
Archaeologists have uncovered World War II-era human remains and caches of Coca-Cola bottles at a U.S. military base on the Marshall Islands.
Senior archeologist Susan Underbrink shows "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal her collection of Coca-Cola bottles uncovered around Kwajalein.
Hayley Hershman/Marketplace
Inflation is coming down, but prices won't

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 3, 2024
Generally once prices rise, they don't go back down.
Despite lowering inflation, lowering prices mean other costs for business owners.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

