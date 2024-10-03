U.S. exporters are on edge as port strike continues
Three days into the port strike, exporters are feeling the heat. Plus, we visit a Detroit frame shop and a U.S. military base in the Marshall Islands.
Segments From this episode
After an equipment hiccup, this retailer found an affordable solution to keep business running smoothly
Eric Vaughn, owner of Eric’s I’ve Been Framed in Detroit, talks about selling merchandise at a recent festival and replacing broken equipment.
"This couldn’t have come at a worse time": Exporters brace for port strike delays
There's only so much capacity to store backed-up products, including foodstuffs.
The U.S. military and Coca-Cola go way back
Archaeologists have uncovered World War II-era human remains and caches of Coca-Cola bottles at a U.S. military base on the Marshall Islands.
Inflation is coming down, but prices won't
Generally once prices rise, they don't go back down.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer