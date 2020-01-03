Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

U.S. airstrike is causing turmoil in oil markets

Jan 3, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Uber and lift

Jan 3, 2020
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Jan 3, 2020

Plus: global spending on video games hit a high in 2019, a new industry that's helping adults make friends and economic opportunities that lie on the hiking trails.

Stories From this episode

Gaming sales top a record $120 billion in 2019

by Nova Safo Jan 3, 2020
The industry is growing its audience and finding new ways to monetize games.
Adam Berry/Getty Images
Recreational trails are seen as an economic boon

by Dan Kraker Jan 3, 2020
Cities around the country have long had to worry about roads. Now, with the help of volunteers, they’re also investing more heavily in trails.
Retired Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall leads dozens of young Nordic skiers on a workout at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center in Duluth, Minnesota.
Dan Kraker
How corporate lobbying changed the 2017 tax overhaul

by Andie Corban and Kimberly Adams Jan 3, 2020
Corporate lobbyists won big under the Treasury Department's rules and regulations to implement the bill.
President Donald Trump and Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin in 2017.
Pool/Getty Images
Making friends is tough. There's an industry that wants to help with that.

by Kimberly Adams and Sean McHenry Jan 3, 2020
Apps, dating services, even matchmakers are trying to help adults find friends, for a price.
NBC/Newsmakers
Music from the episode

Double Bass Gorillaz
Animal Crossing Kazumi Totaka
Just a Friend Biz Markie
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
Stranger Dr. Dog

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
