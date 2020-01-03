Jan 3, 2020
U.S. airstrike is causing turmoil in oil markets
Plus: global spending on video games hit a high in 2019, a new industry that's helping adults make friends and economic opportunities that lie on the hiking trails.
Gaming sales top a record $120 billion in 2019
The industry is growing its audience and finding new ways to monetize games.
Recreational trails are seen as an economic boon
Cities around the country have long had to worry about roads. Now, with the help of volunteers, they’re also investing more heavily in trails.
How corporate lobbying changed the 2017 tax overhaul
Corporate lobbyists won big under the Treasury Department's rules and regulations to implement the bill.
Making friends is tough. There's an industry that wants to help with that.
Apps, dating services, even matchmakers are trying to help adults find friends, for a price.
Music from the episode
Double Bass Gorillaz
Animal Crossing Kazumi Totaka
Just a Friend Biz Markie
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
Stranger Dr. Dog
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer