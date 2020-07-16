Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Two weeks until the bottom falls out
Jul 16, 2020

Plus: The latest on yesterday's big Twitter hack, this year's political conventions and how parenting in the pandemic will hurt women's careers.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Moms are reducing work hours 4-5 times more than dads during pandemic

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 16, 2020
It could leave them vulnerable to layoffs, stalled careers and lower pay for years to come, new studies find.
A mom helps her two daughters with schoolwork during the pandemic in New York.
John Moore/Getty Images
Some of Twitter's biggest accounts got hacked. It could have been much worse.

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jul 16, 2020
Zeynep Tufekci, a technology and society expert at the University of North Carolina, hopes the hacks on Obama, Gates and others act as a wake-up call ahead of the election.
Twitter's logo outside the New York Stock Exchange in 2013. Wednesday's hacks demonstrate the high level of risk associated with the messaging service.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
COVID-19

Could the Fed help bail out New York's MTA?

by Justin Ho
Jul 16, 2020
The central bank offers loans to help state and local governments through the pandemic. But is it the best way to borrow?
A worker cleans the turnstiles at an MTA subway station in May. With hardly any farebox revenue, the MTA is considering a loan from the Fed's Municipal Liquidity Facility.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

Restaurant owners to Yelp reviewers: Be considerate!

by Jasmine Garsd
Jul 16, 2020
During the pandemic, a bad Yelp review hurts more than ever.
Diners peruse a menu at a Maryland restaurant. Many Yelp reviewers' unrestrained criticism is another stress factor for struggling eateries.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
