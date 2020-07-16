Jul 16, 2020
Two weeks until the bottom falls out
Plus: The latest on yesterday's big Twitter hack, this year's political conventions and how parenting in the pandemic will hurt women's careers.
Segments From this episode
Moms are reducing work hours 4-5 times more than dads during pandemic
It could leave them vulnerable to layoffs, stalled careers and lower pay for years to come, new studies find.
Some of Twitter's biggest accounts got hacked. It could have been much worse.
Zeynep Tufekci, a technology and society expert at the University of North Carolina, hopes the hacks on Obama, Gates and others act as a wake-up call ahead of the election.
Could the Fed help bail out New York's MTA?
The central bank offers loans to help state and local governments through the pandemic. But is it the best way to borrow?
Restaurant owners to Yelp reviewers: Be considerate!
During the pandemic, a bad Yelp review hurts more than ever.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer