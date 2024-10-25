Tupperware, Halloween candy, claw machines — oh my!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Tupperware, the pioneer of selling product via party, hasn't kept up with the times. Plus, the transportation sector, dragged down by Boeing, drags down durable goods orders.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab talks to Sudeep Reddy at Politico and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times about the latest consumer sentiment numbers, what Fed officials have been saying ahead of the next quiet period, and what to expect from next week’s jobs report.
Boeing strike shows up in September's decline in durable goods orders
But take out the transportation sector — which has been throttled by the aviation giant's troubles — and orders rose 0.4% last month.
Three months into business, this arcade owner already has plans to open a second shop
Le-An Than, co-owner of Crane Games in Aurora, Colorado, says business has been "thriving" since they opened in this summer.
With Tupperware's bankruptcy, where's the party now?
The sales model was innovative when the company embraced it after WWII. But in the digital age, that strategy has evolved.
Candy makers, spooked by cocoa prices, go gummy for Halloween
Candy companies are producing more gummy and chewy treats, saving money and appealing to the tastes of younger consumers.
Music from the episode
Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
Candy Walls TR/ST
Brick Ben Folds Five
Sister Owls Monster Rally
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer