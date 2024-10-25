Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Tupperware, Halloween candy, claw machines — oh my!
Oct 25, 2024

Tupperware, Halloween candy, claw machines — oh my!

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Tupperware, the pioneer of selling product via party, hasn't kept up with the times. Plus, the transportation sector, dragged down by Boeing, drags down durable goods orders.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kristin Schwab

“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab talks to Sudeep Reddy at Politico and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times about the latest consumer sentiment numbers, what Fed officials have been saying ahead of the next quiet period, and what to expect from next week’s jobs report.

Listen Now
Boeing strike shows up in September's decline in durable goods orders

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 25, 2024
But take out the transportation sector — which has been throttled by the aviation giant's troubles — and orders rose 0.4% last month.
Boeing fuselages on railcars. A work slowdown at the airplane manufacturer contributed to falling durable goods orders last month.
David Ryder/Getty Images
My Economy

Three months into business, this arcade owner already has plans to open a second shop

by Sofia Terenzio
Oct 25, 2024
Le-An Than, co-owner of Crane Games in Aurora, Colorado, says business has been "thriving" since they opened in this summer.
Crane Games opened in the summer of 2024. All the claw machines had to be imported from abroad, says co-owner Le-An Than.
Courtesy Le-An Than
With Tupperware's bankruptcy, where's the party now?

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 25, 2024
The sales model was innovative when the company embraced it after WWII. But in the digital age, that strategy has evolved.
Tupperware is now sold is some stores, but nearly 90% of the company's sales last year came through direct sellers.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Candy makers, spooked by cocoa prices, go gummy for Halloween

by Kristin Schwab and Sofia Terenzio
Oct 25, 2024
Candy companies are producing more gummy and chewy treats, saving money and appealing to the tastes of younger consumers.
Along with the high cost of cocoa, consumer preferences have spurred the shift to gummy and chewy candies, says Jaclyn Peiser of The Washington Post.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
Candy Walls TR/ST
Brick Ben Folds Five
Sister Owls Monster Rally

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

