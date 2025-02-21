Adventures in HousingEconomic PulseUnlocking The GatesI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you. Support public news for public good. Donate Today!
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Tumbling economic sentiment — especially for Dems
Feb 21, 2025

Tumbling economic sentiment — especially for Dems

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
We're all stressed about high prices. But Democrats are really, really stressed. Plus, dark oil shipping and travel industry demand.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Heather Long at the Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about making economic decisions in the face of uncertainty and what it might look like when the macroeconomy responds to current events

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Sentiment on the economy sinks — especially among Dems

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 21, 2025
Inflation and tariff fears contributed to a decline of 10% in the University of Michigan's latest survey.
Concerns about inflation and tariffs are weighing on consumers, possibly making some hesitate to spend.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The "dark ships" that move sanctioned oil around the world

by Daniel Ackerman
Feb 21, 2025
Western sanctions on oil from places like Iran, Russia, and Venezuela have caused a growing number of oil tankers to shut off the tracking system that could alert authorities of their movements.
More ships are going "dark" to avoid Western sanctions on crude oil.
Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

No, private data can't replace public data

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Feb 21, 2025
"If we think about the ways that companies collect data, it ranges so widely from different company," said George Washington University's Tara Sinclair. "That's why it's so important that we have government statistical agencies."
Private companies often don't collect data in ways that are useful for the public.
Bill Clark/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

People are making travel a spending priority

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 21, 2025
But looking ahead, poor consumer sentiment and safety concerns could weigh on bookings.
Though the travel industry has turned in healthy numbers, recent high-profile air travel incidents could stoke some hesitation.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:20 PM PST
26:05
8:07 AM PST
7:41
3:09 AM PST
11:25
Feb 20, 2025
9:39
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Why losing access to federal data is like taking “an X-ray machine away from a doctor”
Why losing access to federal data is like taking “an X-ray machine away from a doctor”
150-year-olds are not receiving Social Security payments 
150-year-olds are not receiving Social Security payments 
ChatGPT now has 400 million weekly users — and a lot of competition
ChatGPT now has 400 million weekly users — and a lot of competition
Federal layoffs spark concerns over nation's food safety
Trump's Second Term
Federal layoffs spark concerns over nation's food safety