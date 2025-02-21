Tumbling economic sentiment — especially for Dems
We're all stressed about high prices. But Democrats are really, really stressed. Plus, dark oil shipping and travel industry demand.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Heather Long at the Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about making economic decisions in the face of uncertainty and what it might look like when the macroeconomy responds to current events
Sentiment on the economy sinks — especially among Dems
Inflation and tariff fears contributed to a decline of 10% in the University of Michigan's latest survey.
The "dark ships" that move sanctioned oil around the world
Western sanctions on oil from places like Iran, Russia, and Venezuela have caused a growing number of oil tankers to shut off the tracking system that could alert authorities of their movements.
No, private data can't replace public data
"If we think about the ways that companies collect data, it ranges so widely from different company," said George Washington University's Tara Sinclair. "That's why it's so important that we have government statistical agencies."
People are making travel a spending priority
But looking ahead, poor consumer sentiment and safety concerns could weigh on bookings.
