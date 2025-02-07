Trump’s bid to take down the 10-year yield
Would "energy dominance" and deregulation do it? Plus, a theater critic gains a new perspective.
Segments From this episode
Trump wants lower yields on 10-year bonds. Can he make that happen?
The new administration hopes that energy dominance and government efficiency can bring down borrowing rates.
Increasing productivity is key to strong businesses. Here's how some are doing it.
Labor productivity has been increasing for more than two years, according to the Labor Department.
One of LA's only lesbian bars had to close because of the fires. Here's how they hope to reopen.
Kai Ryssdal spoke with the co-owners of the Ruby Fruit about seeking outside financial investment and how they hope to grow the business.
With skinny bundles, Disney hopes to fatten profits
These smaller, cheaper streaming packages often focus on sports or news, and are meant to appeal to consumers tired of bloated, expensive cable subscriptions.
A different vantage point can change the way you see your job
A back injury made Washington Post theater critic Naveen Kumar see the stage, and his work, from a new angle.
Music from the episode
Policy of Truth Depeche Mode
Black Sail Chastity Belt
Sweet Berry Wine Fat Night
Paper Planes M.I.A.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer