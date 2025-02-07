Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Trump’s bid to take down the 10-year yield
Feb 6, 2025

Trump’s bid to take down the 10-year yield

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Would "energy dominance" and deregulation do it? Plus, a theater critic gains a new perspective.

Segments From this episode

National Debt

Trump wants lower yields on 10-year bonds. Can he make that happen?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 6, 2025
The new administration hopes that energy dominance and government efficiency can bring down borrowing rates.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (left) with President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office. Bessent said the administration's policies will reduce 10-year bond yields.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Increasing productivity is key to strong businesses. Here's how some are doing it.

by Justin Ho
Feb 6, 2025
Labor productivity has been increasing for more than two years, according to the Labor Department.
Investing in job training is one way U.S. businesses have been able to increase productivity for the past two years.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Los Angeles Wildfires

One of LA's only lesbian bars had to close because of the fires. Here's how they hope to reopen.

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Feb 6, 2025
Kai Ryssdal spoke with the co-owners of the Ruby Fruit about seeking outside financial investment and how they hope to grow the business.
Emily Bielagus, left, and Mara Herbkersman, right, at The Ruby Fruit in Los Angeles in January 2025.
Andie Corban/Marketplace
With skinny bundles, Disney hopes to fatten profits

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 6, 2025
These smaller, cheaper streaming packages often focus on sports or news, and are meant to appeal to consumers tired of bloated, expensive cable subscriptions.
Disney announced it will create a "skinny bundle" for ESPN streaming. But the idea could be applied to other genres.
monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images
A different vantage point can change the way you see your job

by Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 6, 2025
A back injury made Washington Post theater critic Naveen Kumar see the stage, and his work, from a new angle.
A street sign on Broadway in New York City. Theater critic Naveen Kumar had to stand through performances while recovering from a back injury.
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Policy of Truth Depeche Mode
Black Sail Chastity Belt
Sweet Berry Wine Fat Night
Paper Planes M.I.A.

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

