Traveling nurses and short-staffed hospitals are in a vicious cycle
Also on today's program: Aluminum prices soar, the Labor Department hopes to modernize unemployment benefits and why one woman quit her lab job to become a "mosquito hunter."
Segments From this episode
As federal unemployment benefits end, many states' UI systems remain janky
Some crash, others don’t work on mobile devices. In some states, workers have to wait to receive new passwords by mail to access their accounts.
High pay for traveling nurses a symptom and cause of staff shortages
Traveling RNs make far more money than full-timers in the same job, stirring frustration at hospitals. Governments often foot the bill.
Leaving the lab to hunt mosquitoes in the swamp
Mel Glenn, based in the Denver metro area, on why she decided to leave her lab job to become a seasonal mosquito control technician.
Retailers work around supply snags to fill shelves ahead of holidays
Grappling with shortages as holiday shopping season approaches, merchants focus on products that are available.
How did aluminum get so expensive?
The 10-year high in prices is due to unrest in Guinea, where a key component is mined, and the surge in demand for the green economy.
Machiavelli’s lessons for women in the workforce
An excerpt from “Machiavelli for Women,” a new book by NPR’s Stacey Vanek Smith.
Music from the episode
Confessions Sudan Archives
Buried In Detroit Mike Posner
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Not Dead Yet Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer