Too much oil?
Nov 14, 2024

Too much oil?

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Next year, there might be an international oil surplus. What will U.S. drillers do? Plus, regulatory targets hope Trump will appoint friendlier heads of the SEC and FTC.

Segments From this episode

International Energy Agency predicts an oil surplus next year

by Henry Epp
Nov 14, 2024
A supply glut tends to reduce prices, which could prove challenging for President-elect Trump’s plan to boost U.S. oil production.
Prices are soft in the oil market amid abundant supply relative to demand.
The Washington Post/Getty Images
Disney's dreams come true: a profitable streaming service

by Caleigh Wells
Nov 14, 2024
The media giant reported $321 million in operating income for its streaming services in the fourth quarter, just two years after they were losing more than $4 billion.
Disney's streaming services include Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Report finds retirees feeling stretched financially

by Samantha Fields
Nov 14, 2024
The study from the Employee Benefit Research Institute finds many retirees worried they are spending more than they can afford.
Debt is one reason retirees are feeling worse economically: Two years ago, 40% of retirees had outstanding credit card debt. Today, it’s 70%.
katso80/Getty Images
What does Trump's win mean for Biden's regulatory targets?

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 14, 2024
Some companies with ongoing legal and regulatory disputes with federal agencies have an incentive to wait for the new, likely more business-friendly, administration to come into power.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
The bank that's got your mortgage lender's back

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Nov 14, 2024
Alanna McCargo of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco discusses the bank's role in the region's housing affordability challenges.
"Affordability has been a long-time challenge," said Alanna McCargo, head of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Post-Helene, Asheville navigates its needs for recovery and tourism

by Laura Hackett
Nov 14, 2024
Small business owners struggling after the storm hope visitors will return and bring some patience with them.
The Grand Bohemian Hotel, a popular tourist attraction in Asheville, is closed while damage to the property is assessed, according to its Instagram account.
Gerard Albert/Blue Ridge Public Radio
Music from the episode

"Heartbeats" The Knife
"Good to Me" Freddie Joachim
"Doo Wop (That Thing)" Lauryn Hill
"Plate" Richard Houghten

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

