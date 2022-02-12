Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Tom Brady’s back at the Super Bowl, endorsing crypto
Feb 11, 2022

We'll also talk about MoviePass, which is staging a comeback in a changed industry. But first: Just how hawkish will the Federal Reserve get?

The Weekly Wrap

Amy Scott talks to the Washington Post's Catherin Rampell and Politico's Kate Davidson about consumer sentiment and inflation.
Congress OKs bill to prohibit forced arbitration in sexual harassment and assault cases

by Samantha Fields
Feb 11, 2022
Employers have frequently required employees to sign away their right to go to court.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), left, who helped introduce the bill against forced arbitration, and former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson celebrate following the passage of the bill. Carlson, who accused then-CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, discovered she had a forced arbitration clause in her contract.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
MoviePass is coming back, but are moviegoers?

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 11, 2022
The company collapsed in 2019 but is now betting on a tiered subscription model and a return to indoor entertainment.
The subscription service MoviePass is trying to stage a comeback this summer.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Super Bowl to highlight marriage of crypto and sports

by Matt Levin
Feb 11, 2022
Expect to see lots of commercials for a relative newcomer on the very expensive Super Bowl ad scene: crypto.
A screenshot from YouTube show's Tom Brady's commercial with FTX , a cryptocurrency exchange.
YouTube
The CEO of homebuilders' chief trade group doesn't see shortages letting up soon

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Feb 11, 2022
Jerry Howard, CEO of the National Association of Home Builders, discusses the challenges facing his industry.
An exterior of the house selected as this year's New American Home at the International Builders' Show in Orlando, Florida.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
Music from the episode

It Starts With Bongos Kid Spatula
Mad (feat. Lil Wayne) Solange, Lil Wayne
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Hearts Blackbird Blackbird
The Trip Still Corners

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

