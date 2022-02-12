Tom Brady’s back at the Super Bowl, endorsing crypto
We'll also talk about MoviePass, which is staging a comeback in a changed industry. But first: Just how hawkish will the Federal Reserve get?
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Amy Scott talks to the Washington Post's Catherin Rampell and Politico's Kate Davidson about consumer sentiment and inflation.
Congress OKs bill to prohibit forced arbitration in sexual harassment and assault cases
Employers have frequently required employees to sign away their right to go to court.
MoviePass is coming back, but are moviegoers?
The company collapsed in 2019 but is now betting on a tiered subscription model and a return to indoor entertainment.
Super Bowl to highlight marriage of crypto and sports
Expect to see lots of commercials for a relative newcomer on the very expensive Super Bowl ad scene: crypto.
The CEO of homebuilders' chief trade group doesn't see shortages letting up soon
Jerry Howard, CEO of the National Association of Home Builders, discusses the challenges facing his industry.
Music from the episode
It Starts With Bongos Kid Spatula
Mad (feat. Lil Wayne) Solange, Lil Wayne
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Hearts Blackbird Blackbird
The Trip Still Corners
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer